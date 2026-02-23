Suspended NasDem lawmaker makes early returns to House

House of Representatives deputy speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (center) of Gerindra Party poses with NasDem Party lawmaker Ahmad Sahroni (second left) and other members of Commission III leadership on Feb. 19 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Handout/House of Representatives)

NasDem’s Ahmad Sahroni was reappointed as Commission III deputy speaker despite still having two weeks of suspension after being found guilty by the House ethics committee for his controversial remarks triggering wide public outrage in August 2025.

S uspended lawmaker Ahmad Sahroni made a surprising return to the House of Representatives following his ethics suspension over remarks that triggered public outrage and violent unrest last August, raising questions about accountability in the legislature.

Sahroni, a NasDem Party politician, was suspended for his offensive remarks that triggered waves of nationwide protests in August 2025. But he was reinstated to his role as a deputy chair of the House Commission III, which oversees legal and security affairs.

His reinstatement was announced on Thursday during a meeting led by House deputy speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Gerindra Party, who read a letter from NasDem faction initiating the leadership change. The decision received unanimous approval from other party factions.

Sahroni replaced NasDem lawmaker Rusdi Masse Mappasessu, who had served as Commission III deputy chair while Sahroni was suspended. Rusdi recently left NasDem to join the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) which has no seats in the House.

Sahroni, who attended the meeting, expressed gratitude to the House leaders and fellow lawmakers for the renewed opportunity.

“I hope I can do better going forward,” he told reporters after Thursday’s meeting.

Sahroni was among five lawmakers suspended from the House by their respective parties over their “insensitive” remarks that were widely seen as deepening public anger over lawmakers’ lavish allowances, which led to waves of street protests and unrest in late August 2025.