Death of Maluku student casts spotlight on police brutality

he issue of police brutality has returned to the harsh spotlight following the death of a 14-year-old student in Tual, Maluku, as National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo pledged a transparent investigation into the incident in which an officer allegedly fatally hit the student.
“I have ordered that the case be thoroughly investigated [...] to ensure that the perpetrators receive an equitable penalty, and justice is upheld for the victim’s family,” Listyo said in a statement on Sunday.
The student was reportedly struck in the forehead with a helmet by Second Brig. Masias Siahaya, of the Maluku Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob), while riding home after a morning stroll at the start of Ramadan. The student fell face down onto the asphalt, while his motorcycle spun out of control and collided with his 15-year old older brother, who was riding ahead of him.
The student died six hours later at the hospital, as reported by Kompas. His brother is currently being treated at a hospital in Maluku for injuries received in the incident, Antara reported.
“We know our child won’t return [...] and the family is deeply angered. But we are seeking justice. I am urging the family to take legal action instead of taking the law into their own hands,” the student’s father said, as quoted by Kompas.
