Death of Maluku student casts spotlight on police brutality

T he issue of police brutality has returned to the harsh spotlight following the death of a 14-year-old student in Tual, Maluku, as National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo pledged a transparent investigation into the incident in which an officer allegedly fatally hit the student.

“I have ordered that the case be thoroughly investigated [...] to ensure that the perpetrators receive an equitable penalty, and justice is upheld for the victim’s family,” Listyo said in a statement on Sunday.

The student was reportedly struck in the forehead with a helmet by Second Brig. Masias Siahaya, of the Maluku Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob), while riding home after a morning stroll at the start of Ramadan. The student fell face down onto the asphalt, while his motorcycle spun out of control and collided with his 15-year old older brother, who was riding ahead of him.

The student died six hours later at the hospital, as reported by Kompas. His brother is currently being treated at a hospital in Maluku for injuries received in the incident, Antara reported.

“We know our child won’t return [...] and the family is deeply angered. But we are seeking justice. I am urging the family to take legal action instead of taking the law into their own hands,” the student’s father said, as quoted by Kompas.

[RA::

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Yearender: Police reform met with doubt amid persistent brutality, impunity