Jakarta Post
Student groups press for police reform after fatal assault on Maluku teenager

The recent police brutality case against an underage student in Tual, Maluku shows the government’s failure to protect its citizens and reform the police as well as a troubling pattern of impunity within the force, student groups have said.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 27, 2026

Graffiti that reads “Police are killers“ is seen as community groups and university students stage a demonstration on Sept. 1, 2025, demanding an end to police brutality in Makassar, South Sulawesi. Graffiti that reads “Police are killers“ is seen as community groups and university students stage a demonstration on Sept. 1, 2025, demanding an end to police brutality in Makassar, South Sulawesi. (AFP/Daeng Mansur)

S

tudent groups across the country have stepped up pressure on President Prabowo Subianto and his administration to expedite long-promised reforms of the National Police, following a recent incident of police brutality that resulted in the death of a minor.

On Feb. 19, Maluku Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) officer Second Brig. Masias Siahaya struck on the head with his helmet a 14-year-old student who was riding a motorcycle home in Tual, Maluku, after a morning stroll at the start of Ramadan.

The blow caused the student to fall face down onto the asphalt, while his motorcycle spun out of control and crashed into his 15-year-old older brother, who was riding ahead of him. The student was later pronounced dead from severe brain hemorrhaging, while his brother was treated at a local hospital.

Masias was reportedly monitoring illegal street racing at the time of the incident. He allegedly struck the student after misidentifying him as one of the participants in the unauthorized race.

The incident drew condemnations of the National Police, including from the National Association of University Student Executive Bodies (BEM-SI). The group asserted that the killing reflected the government’s failure to uphold its duty to protect citizens as mandated by the 1945 Constitution.

The BEM-SI urged Prabowo to immediately initiate a comprehensive “reconstruction and reform of the police institution within the shortest possible timeframe”, noting that repeated cases of police brutality show the government’s promises of reform have yet to translate into meaningful changes.

“The persistent talk of police reform should have resulted in professionalism, accountability and respect for the rule of law within the force,” the BEM-SI wrote in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday.

Elusive police reform

Rule by the law?

Six cops named suspects in fatal assault on debt collectors in Kalibata

Elusive police reform

Rule by the law?

Six cops named suspects in fatal assault on debt collectors in Kalibata

Court ruling bolsters calls for police reform

National Police: Guardians of the people or protectors of power?

Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (right), former vice director of Product Optimization at PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional and son of businessman Riza Chalid, accompanied by his wife Atya Sardadi (left), waits for a sentencing hearing in the Pertamina corruption case at a courthouse in Jakarta on February 26, 2026.
Politics

Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case
Game off: A cyclist rides on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 past a banner opposing the construction of a padel court in Pulomas, Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta. Residents say they put up the banner in protest because they were never consulted about the construction by the management and fear noise and disruption in their neighborhood.
Jakarta

Jakarta padel boom rattles residential areas
Holy matrimony: A wedding ring is placed on a woman's hand in this undated photograph. (Clinovic/Nahla Faizah)
Society

KUA mixes TikTok, treats to spark Gen Z interest in marriage

Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (right), former vice director of Product Optimization at PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional and son of businessman Riza Chalid, accompanied by his wife Atya Sardadi (left), waits for a sentencing hearing in the Pertamina corruption case at a courthouse in Jakarta on February 26, 2026.
Politics

Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case
State-owned agriculture firm PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara president director Joao Angelo De Sousa (center) pose for a picture while showing a document related to the 105,000 vehicle import decision from Indian firms Tata Motors and Mahindra in a press conference on Feb. 24
Editorial

Wrong turn with Indian cars
Game off: A cyclist rides on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 past a banner opposing the construction of a padel court in Pulomas, Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta. Residents say they put up the banner in protest because they were never consulted about the construction by the management and fear noise and disruption in their neighborhood.
Jakarta

Jakarta padel boom rattles residential areas

Economy

S&P flags rising fiscal risks from debt costs
Warm Takes

The hidden burnout behind self-care
Politics

Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case
Asia & Pacific

Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Taliban government

Companies

South Korea set to finally a get fully functioning Google Maps
Regulations

Private power producers raise alarm over coal supply squeeze
Academia

The Philippines faces a defining year for ASEAN
Jakarta

Jakarta padel boom rattles residential areas
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

