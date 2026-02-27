Student groups press for police reform after fatal assault on Maluku teenager

Graffiti that reads “Police are killers“ is seen as community groups and university students stage a demonstration on Sept. 1, 2025, demanding an end to police brutality in Makassar, South Sulawesi. (AFP/Daeng Mansur)

The recent police brutality case against an underage student in Tual, Maluku shows the government’s failure to protect its citizens and reform the police as well as a troubling pattern of impunity within the force, student groups have said.

S tudent groups across the country have stepped up pressure on President Prabowo Subianto and his administration to expedite long-promised reforms of the National Police, following a recent incident of police brutality that resulted in the death of a minor.

On Feb. 19, Maluku Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) officer Second Brig. Masias Siahaya struck on the head with his helmet a 14-year-old student who was riding a motorcycle home in Tual, Maluku, after a morning stroll at the start of Ramadan.

The blow caused the student to fall face down onto the asphalt, while his motorcycle spun out of control and crashed into his 15-year-old older brother, who was riding ahead of him. The student was later pronounced dead from severe brain hemorrhaging, while his brother was treated at a local hospital.

Masias was reportedly monitoring illegal street racing at the time of the incident. He allegedly struck the student after misidentifying him as one of the participants in the unauthorized race.

The incident drew condemnations of the National Police, including from the National Association of University Student Executive Bodies (BEM-SI). The group asserted that the killing reflected the government’s failure to uphold its duty to protect citizens as mandated by the 1945 Constitution.

The BEM-SI urged Prabowo to immediately initiate a comprehensive “reconstruction and reform of the police institution within the shortest possible timeframe”, noting that repeated cases of police brutality show the government’s promises of reform have yet to translate into meaningful changes.

“The persistent talk of police reform should have resulted in professionalism, accountability and respect for the rule of law within the force,” the BEM-SI wrote in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday.