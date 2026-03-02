Jakarta woos Idul Fitri holidaymakers with transit, shopping deals

Fireworks explode over Jakarta on Jan. 1, 2024, to usher in the New Year, as revelers gather around the illuminated National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta. (AFP/ Yasuyoshi Chiba)

As millions prepare for the Idul Fitri exodus, Jakarta is offering free transit, hotel discounts and shopping festivals in a bid to keep holiday spending and celebrations in the city.

F rom free public transit and discounted hotel rates to shopping festivals offering steep bargains, the Jakarta administration is rolling out a suite of incentives to entice people to spend their Idul Fitri in the capital, aiming to boost local tourism during the peak travel season.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung launched the “Mudik ke Jakarta” (Let’s exodus to Jakarta) campaign on Friday ahead of the Islamic holiday later this month, a period when a large number of Indonesians traditionally travel to their hometowns.

The program, organized by the city administration in collaboration with the Jakarta branch of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI), the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (Astindo) and the Jakarta Experience Board, will run from Feb. 27 to March 31.

During the campaign period, public transportation services will be free. The city will also hold the Jakarta Festive Wonder (JSW), a major shopping event involving 101 malls across the capital, offering discounts of up to 70 percent throughout the program.

“Jakarta will be safe and comfortable. Anyone who wants to celebrate Idul Fitri in the city will experience many benefits,” Pramono said.

Malls participating in the JSW will host midnight sales, offer significant discounts and showcase local businesses for four weeks. The city has set a target of Rp 15 trillion (US$888.7 million) in JSW transactions this year, up Rp 2 trillion from last year.