Indonesia bids farewell to former vice president Try Sutrisno

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ndonesia bade farewell to the country's sixth vice president and retired Army general Try Sutrisno, who died in Jakarta on Monday at the age of 90, leaving behind a decades-long record of service in the military and in state office.
Try, who served as vice president from 1993 to 1998 under then-president Soeharto, died at Gatot Soebroto Army Central Hospital (RSPAD) in Central Jakarta at around 7 a.m. on Monday, his family said in a text message, Antara reported.
A wake was held at his residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, ahead of his burial at the Kalibata National Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta.
Born in 1935 in Surabaya, East Java, Try grew up during the turbulent years when Indonesia was still called the Dutch East Indies, a decade before its independence from Dutch colonial rule in 1945.
Exposed to a military presence in his childhood, he joined the then-army engineering academy (Atekad) of the Indonesian Military, at the time known as ABRI, in 1956 and was commissioned in the Army shortly after graduating.
Over the years, Try rose steadily through the military ranks, holding various positions and leading several territorial commands, including as an adjutant to Soeharto from 1974 to 1978 and later as the second-in-command of the Udayana military command, headquartered in Bali.
He then served as commander of the Sriwijaya military command in 1979 and later as commander of the Jakarta military command from 1982 to 1985, during which the deadly Tanjung Priok clash occurred in 1984.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.