Ethics council dismisses complaints against Constitutional Court justice Adies

Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session on Jan. 27 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. The House appointed Adies as its appointee for the Constitutional Court justice seat to replace incumbent Justice Arief Hidayat, who is due to retire. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

The Constitutional Court ethics council has dismissed three complaints against the newest member of the court, Adies Kadir, whose abrupt nomination by the legislature had raised suspicions of a politically driven process.

T he Constitutional Court ethics council on Thursday dismissed three complaints against the newest member of the court, Adies Kadir, saying it lacked authority to investigate the alleged ethics breach related to his abrupt nomination by the legislature earlier this year.

“The ethics council is not authorized to examine, try or decide on the complaints,” the three-member council led by former justice I Dewa Gede Palguna said, adding that “the allegations fall outside the scope of our authority and cannot be used as a basis for examination”.

The ethics complaints were filed separately between January and February of this year by two lawyers and a group of well-known law professors and legal practitioners under the Constitutional and Administrative Law Society (CALS) who raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest in Adies’ appointment.

Adies, a former politician of the pro-government Golkar Party who previously served as a House of Representatives deputy speaker, was appointed by the House to the justice seat on Jan. 27, replacing retiring justice Arief Hidayat, in an abrupt process that critics say may have been politically motivated.

The CALS complaint accused that Adies’ nomination was marred by ethics violations, saying that there were many irregularities and improprieties during the process that could threaten the integrity and reputation of the top court.

The group highlighted the House’s sudden shift from its earlier decision in August of last year that appointed Inosentius Samsul, head of the House’s Expertise Board, as the intended replacement for Arief.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Adies’ appointment two months ago effectively annulled the nomination of Inosentius and the House did not provide clear reasons behind the change in its decision.