TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
When data flows, can banking supervision follow?
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
PDI-P steps up criticism of Prabowo's silence on US-Israel war against Iran

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
When data flows, can banking supervision follow?
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
PDI-P steps up criticism of Prabowo's silence on US-Israel war against Iran

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ethics council dismisses complaints against Constitutional Court justice Adies

The Constitutional Court ethics council has dismissed three complaints against the newest member of the court, Adies Kadir, whose abrupt nomination by the legislature had raised suspicions of a politically driven process.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 6, 2026 Published on Mar. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-03-05T19:02:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session on Jan. 27 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. The House appointed Adies as its appointee for the Constitutional Court justice seat to replace incumbent Justice Arief Hidayat, who is due to retire. Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session on Jan. 27 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. The House appointed Adies as its appointee for the Constitutional Court justice seat to replace incumbent Justice Arief Hidayat, who is due to retire. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he Constitutional Court ethics council on Thursday dismissed three complaints against the newest member of the court, Adies Kadir, saying it lacked authority to investigate the alleged ethics breach related to his abrupt nomination by the legislature earlier this year.

“The ethics council is not authorized to examine, try or decide on the complaints,” the three-member council led by former justice I Dewa Gede Palguna said, adding that “the allegations fall outside the scope of our authority and cannot be used as a basis for examination”.

The ethics complaints were filed separately between January and February of this year by two lawyers and a group of well-known law professors and legal practitioners under the Constitutional and Administrative Law Society (CALS) who raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest in Adies’ appointment.

Adies, a former politician of the pro-government Golkar Party who previously served as a House of Representatives deputy speaker, was appointed by the House to the justice seat on Jan. 27, replacing retiring justice Arief Hidayat, in an abrupt process that critics say may have been politically motivated.

The CALS complaint accused that Adies’ nomination was marred by ethics violations, saying that there were many irregularities and improprieties during the process that could threaten the integrity and reputation of the top court.

The group highlighted the House’s sudden shift from its earlier decision in August of last year that appointed Inosentius Samsul, head of the House’s Expertise Board, as the intended replacement for Arief.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Adies’ appointment two months ago effectively annulled the nomination of Inosentius and the House did not provide clear reasons behind the change in its decision.

Popular

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
When data flows, can banking supervision follow?

When data flows, can banking supervision follow?
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Related Articles

Top court narrows obstruction of justice provision

Police reform: When the instrument rejects its frame

Flawed judicial selection

Related Article

Top court narrows obstruction of justice provision

Police reform: When the instrument rejects its frame

Flawed judicial selection

Board of Peace offers NU a chance to play a global role

Government pushes police civilian posts rule despite court ruling

Popular

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
When data flows, can banking supervision follow?

When data flows, can banking supervision follow?
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

More in Indonesia

 View more
Crime against nature: Police officers on Feb. 5 examine the scene where the carcass of a Sumatran elephant was found in a forest concession area of PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP) in Ukui district, Pelalawan regency, Riau.
Archipelago

16 arrested in Riau over alleged killings of critically endangered Sumatran elephants
An illustration of a mammography examination on a breast to screen and diagnose illnesses such as cancer
Society

Breast cancer screening, treatment gaps persist in Indonesia
A man pays his respects to the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left, in framed picture) on March 5, 2026, during a prayer service at the Iranian ambassador's residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta.
Jakarta

Tears and prayers in Jakarta as mourners bid farewell to Khamenei

Highlight
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on March 5, 2026, mourners in the city of Qom attend the funeral of those killed in the US-Israeli war with Iran.
Middle East and Africa

Trump wants say on Iran's next leader as war intensifies
LPDP President Director Andin Hadiyanto and Deputy Head of Mission of the Australian Embassy sign the LPDP-AAS scholarship cooperation at the Australian Embassy in Jakarta on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Editorial

A few bad LPDP apples
Muslims participate in a special morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca on June 6, 2025, to mark the start of the Idul Adha festival, which marks the end of their Haj pilgrimage.
Middle East and Africa

Jakarta races to bring home pilgrims amid Mideast travel disruptions

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

16 arrested in Riau over alleged killings of critically endangered Sumatran elephants
Academia

Too close to Trump: Gambling sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval
Companies

Soaring fares, no seats: Asian carriers see booking rush as Mideast hubs shut
Society

Breast cancer screening, treatment gaps persist in Indonesia
Markets

US weighs oil futures market action to combat price spikes, White House says
Academia

Demutualization, state and market: Who guides the guide?
Jakarta

Tears and prayers in Jakarta as mourners bid farewell to Khamenei
Markets

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ethics council dismisses complaints against Constitutional Court justice Adies

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.