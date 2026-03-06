Tears and prayers in Jakarta as mourners bid farewell to Khamenei

A man pays his respects to the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left, in framed picture) on March 5, 2026, during a prayer service at the Iranian ambassador's residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Several national figures attended the prayer service on Thursday at the Iranian ambassador's official residence in Menteng, joining other mourners as they paid their final respects to the late ayatollah, who was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

T earful mourners gathered on Thursday at the Iranian ambassador’s residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, as they paid their respects during a prayer service for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Feb. 28 in the initial volley of attacks launched by the United States and Israel.

Many attendees arrived at the ambassador’s residence dressed in black and carrying roses, which they placed in front of a framed photograph of Khamenei. Some bowed their heads in silence while others recited prayers and Quranic verses.

Visitors also wrote messages of sympathy and support for the Iranian people in the condolence book that was provided.

Several prominent Indonesians attended the service to show moral support, including Islamic scholar Din Syamsuddin, former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Abraham Samad and activist Wanda Hamidah.

Two women embrace on March 5, 2026, during a prayer service for the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on March 1 in the joint United States-Israeli strikes on Tehran, at the Iranian ambassador's residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

In his remarks, Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Boroujerdi recalled Khamenei’s leadership and condemned the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

“He [Khamenei] devoted his entire life to the glory of the Muslim community. He believed that to become a great people, we must take a firm stance against Zionists,” Boroujerdi said, as quoted by Tribunnews.com.