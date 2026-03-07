TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
A few bad LPDP apples
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
A few bad LPDP apples
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Court finds activists not guilty of inciting August riot

The law should not be used as an instrument to limit freedom of expression and speech in a democratic country, the judges said in their ruling for the four activists. 

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, March 7, 2026 Published on Mar. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-03-06T20:13:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(From left to right) Activists Delpedro Marhaen, Muzaffar Salim, Syahdan Husein and Khariq Anhar pose on March 6, 2026, at the hearing prior to their verdict at Central Jakarta District Court in Jakarta. The judges acquitted the defendants of all incitement charges related to nationwide anti-government protests in August 2025 that later turned into riots. (From left to right) Activists Delpedro Marhaen, Muzaffar Salim, Syahdan Husein and Khariq Anhar pose on March 6, 2026, at the hearing prior to their verdict at Central Jakarta District Court in Jakarta. The judges acquitted the defendants of all incitement charges related to nationwide anti-government protests in August 2025 that later turned into riots. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

T

he Central Jakarta District Court has acquitted four human rights activists of incitement charges stemming from nationwide anti-government protests in August 2025 that later turned into riots. 

During a hearing on Friday, Presiding Judge Harika Novi Yeri declared that Lokataru Foundation director Delpedro Marhaen and staff member Muzaffar Salim, online activist Syahdan Husein from student movement Gejayan Memanggil and Riau University student Khariq Anhar were free of all charges sought by prosecutors.

The defendants had been indicted for spearheading social media campaigns that allegedly incited hatred and hostility among students, including minors, toward the government during nationwide protests and unrest between late August and early September last year that intensified after police killed a bystander. 

In their ruling, the bench said 19 social media posts by the activists across various platforms in August 2025 did not deliberately cause protests to escalate into riots. The judges also noted that none of the witnesses who testified at the trial said they had been provoked by the posts to join the unrest. 

Witnesses in the trial, including some minors, were either not aware of the activists’ posts or joined the demonstrations because they were moved by the conditions on the ground as well as public anger, according to the judges.

“The escalation of violence, including stone throwing [by demonstrators], had been triggered by tear gas [shot by the police] and public anger over the death of Affan Kurniawan, not the defendants’ posts,” said Judge Harika, referring to the 21-year-old ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was struck and killed by a police vehicle in Jakarta.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prison sought for activists in August unrest sparks outcry over free speech

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Related Articles

Leading China critic Jimmy Lai jailed for 20 years after Hong Kong security trial

When the benefit of the doubt runs out

Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Related Article

Leading China critic Jimmy Lai jailed for 20 years after Hong Kong security trial

When the benefit of the doubt runs out

Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

One year sentence sought for international organization worker for inciting August riot

Court officials arrested over acquittal in palm oil corruption case

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

More in Indonesia

 View more
Forest rangers and policemen pose on June 10, 2025, in front of a demolished illegal structure inside the Tesso Nilo National Park in Pelalawan regency, Riau. The personnel were part of the Garuda Task Force for Forest Enforcement to rehabilitate forest areas in Indonesia.
Archipelago

Govt begins reforestation of Tesso Nilo national park
Balinese Hindus take part in a purification ritual known as Melasti on March 8, 2024, before Nyepi, the day of silence that marks the new year in the Balinese Hindu calendar, at Masceti beach in Gianyar, Bali.
Archipelago

Bali residents embrace Nyepi, ‘takbiran’ overlap in spirit of tolerance
(From left to right) Activists Delpedro Marhaen, Muzaffar Salim, Syahdan Husein and Khariq Anhar pose on March 6, 2026, at the hearing prior to their verdict at Central Jakarta District Court in Jakarta. The judges acquitted the defendants of all incitement charges related to nationwide anti-government protests in August 2025 that later turned into riots.
Politics

Court finds activists not guilty of inciting August riot

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left) talks to Muhammadiyah chair Haedar Nashir (second left), Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chair Anwar Iskandar (second right) and Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) rais aam (supreme leader) Miftachul Achyar (right) during a diner with ulem Islamic clerics and leaders of Muslim groups at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on March 5, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia ‘carefully assessing’ Board of Peace membership
Equality demand: Participants march on March 8, 2025, during a protest organized by the Indonesian Women’s Alliance (API) to mark the 50th International Women’s Day demanding labor rights, gender equality and protections, in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

Courageous women leaders
People walk past damaged buildings following a strike on a police station, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Only Iran's 'unconditional surrender' can end war: Trump

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Govt begins reforestation of Tesso Nilo national park
Archipelago

Bali residents embrace Nyepi, ‘takbiran’ overlap in spirit of tolerance
Companies

Businesses turn to ‘micro cinemas’ to boost screen numbers
Middle East and Africa

Only Iran's 'unconditional surrender' can end war: Trump
Politics

Court finds activists not guilty of inciting August riot

Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo changes Indonesia’s narrative on Palestine
Archipelago

Workers demand 175% severance after government revokes TPL's permit
Editorial

Courageous women leaders

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Court finds activists not guilty of inciting August riot

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.