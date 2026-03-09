TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
From late condolences to no condemnation: Prabowo walks ‘diplomatic tightrope’ on Iran war

A late letter of condolences on the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the lack of condemnation on the United States-Israel strike may influence how Iran sees Indonesia’s position on the conflict, analysts say.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, March 9, 2026

President Prabowo Subianto greets journalists when preparing to welcome former presidents during a high-level briefing on March 3 with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta.

hen news broke on March 1 of the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following a United States-Israel military strike on the West Asian country, reactions poured in from leaders across the world, ranging from shock, protest and praise.

But little was said by President Prabowo Subianto, who at the time had just returned from a week-long overseas trip that included attending the inaugural US-led Board of Peace meeting in Washington, raising questions behind the motivation of his and his administration’s relative silence on the conflict’s escalation.

Indonesia’s first official statement on the war came almost immediately after the first strike on Feb. 28, with the Foreign Ministry “deeply regretting” the failure of negotiations between the US and Iran. While calling all parties to exercise restraint and to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy, the statement stopped short of condemning the strikes.

It took four days after Khamenei’s killing for the President to formally offer his condolences in a letter to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, which was delivered last Wednesday by Foreign Minister Sugiono through Iranian Ambassador in Jakarta Mohammad Boroujerdi.

The move came after former president Megawati Soekarnoputri had sent her own personal letter to Tehran expressing her condolences over Khamenei’s killing and solidarity in rejecting all forms of unilateral military aggression. Megawati chairs the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only party outside Prabowo’s ruling coalition.

A day before Sugiono met with Boroujerdi, the ambassador also visited former vice president Jusuf Kalla at the latter’s residence in Jakarta, during which he expressed hope for support from Indonesian Muslim communities.

President Prabowo Subianto greets journalists when preparing to welcome former presidents during a high-level briefing on March 3 with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta.
From late condolences to no condemnation: Prabowo walks 'diplomatic tightrope' on Iran war
BRIN researchers identify two new endemic moths in Papua, Sulawesi
Indonesia to start banning social media for children under 16 this month

Blaze away: Flames and smoke rise from the Fujairah oil industry zone in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The fire was caused by falling debris after the interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the United States-Israel war against Iran.
Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Stock up: Motorcyclists line up to refuel with non-subsidized fuel Pertamax on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at a gas station in the Kuningan area, Jakarta. State oil and gas giant PT Pertamina (Persero) adjusted the prices of non-subsidized fuel, starting effectively on March 1.
Something's gotta give
Vehicles drive along an expressway against the backdrop of smoke rising after a strike on the Iranian capital of Tehran on March 5, 2026. Israel pounded Tehran with fresh strikes and Iran targeted Kurdish guerilla groups in Iraq on March 5 as a spiralling war in the Middle East engulfed the entire region.
Indonesia says Muslim countries support mediation bid as military put on alert

