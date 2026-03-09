Relentless rain floods Greater Jakarta, kills motorcyclist

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Relentless rain and strong winds battered Greater Jakarta over the weekend, flooding dozens of neighborhoods, paralyzing roads, and killing a motorcyclist crushed by a fallen tree in South Jakarta.
Although the floodwaters had begun to recede by Monday morning, up to 149 neighborhood units (RT) and 20 roads were inundated as of Sunday afternoon, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes as water levels rose.
Among the worst-hit areas were municipalities in East Jakarta, where floodwaters between 30 and 90 centimeters submerged 31 RT, including in the low-lying districts of Kampung Melayu and Cipinang Melayu after the Sunter River overflowed.
In South Jakarta, a large tree fell over in Lenteng Agung early Sunday, killing a motorcyclist on the spot. The body was later taken to Bhayangkara Police Hospital in Depok, West Java.
Meanwhile in Mampang Prapatan, also in South Jakarta, floodwaters temporarily paralyzed the Mampang underpass on Sunday morning, barring motorized vehicles from passing for more than two hours before authorities pumped the water out later in the afternoon.
Floodwaters reaching up to 40 cm also swept through dozens of major roads across the capital, including Jl. Bendungan Hilir and Jl. Petamburan II in Central Jakarta.
