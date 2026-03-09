Relentless rain floods Greater Jakarta, kills motorcyclist

A motorcyclist uses a pedicab service on March 8, 2026, to cross floodwaters on Jl. Ciledug Raya in Ulujami, South Jakarta. The flooding had been caused by overflow of the Pesanggrahan and Keuangan rivers after heavy rains hit the Greater Jakarta area. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

Relentless rain and strong winds battered Greater Jakarta over the weekend, flooding dozens of neighborhoods, paralyzing roads, and killing a motorcyclist crushed by a fallen tree in South Jakarta.

R elentless rain and strong winds over the weekend flooded hundreds of neighborhoods across Greater Jakarta and left a motorcyclist dead after a tree toppled onto him in South Jakarta.

Although the floodwaters had begun to recede by Monday morning, up to 149 neighborhood units (RT) and 20 roads were inundated as of Sunday afternoon, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes as water levels rose.

Among the worst-hit areas were municipalities in East Jakarta, where floodwaters between 30 and 90 centimeters submerged 31 RT, including in the low-lying districts of Kampung Melayu and Cipinang Melayu after the Sunter River overflowed.

In South Jakarta, a large tree fell over in Lenteng Agung early Sunday, killing a motorcyclist on the spot. The body was later taken to Bhayangkara Police Hospital in Depok, West Java.

Meanwhile in Mampang Prapatan, also in South Jakarta, floodwaters temporarily paralyzed the Mampang underpass on Sunday morning, barring motorized vehicles from passing for more than two hours before authorities pumped the water out later in the afternoon.

Read also: Landfill collapse at Bantargebang, Indonesia's biggest, kills four

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Floodwaters reaching up to 40 cm also swept through dozens of major roads across the capital, including Jl. Bendungan Hilir and Jl. Petamburan II in Central Jakarta.