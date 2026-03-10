Deadly Bantar Gebang collapse exposes Jakarta’s decades-long waste mismanagement

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
t least five people died and four went missing when a massive landslide tore through Bantar Gebang, Indonesia’s largest landfill, following hours of heavy rain on Sunday, exposing the deadly consequences of Jakarta’s chronic waste mismanagement.
The collapse affected Zone 4 of the 110-hectare site, sending seven garbage trucks tumbling and trapping eight drivers and five residents under tonnes of waste, according to the Jakarta Environment Agency.
By Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed five fatalities and four survivors, while at least four others remained unaccounted for.
More than 300 personnel from the National Disaster and Mitigation Agency (BNPB), the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), and 20 other institutions were deployed to search for the missing victims.
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung extended condolences to the families, and said the collapsed area had been cordoned off to expedite rescue operations.
“This was certainly unplanned and unexpected. The heavy and prolonged rainfall, combined with the high piles of waste, triggered the landslide,” Pramono told reporters at the City Hall on Monday.
