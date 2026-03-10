TheJakartaPost

Rejang Lebong regent marks eighth KPK arrest in 2026

The regent in Bengkulu became the fourth regional head elected in the 2024 regional elections to be nabbed for corruption by the antigraft body.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, March 10, 2026

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building is pictured on Jan. 22, 2025, under overcast skies in Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building is pictured on Jan. 22, 2025, under overcast skies in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Muhammad Fikri Thobari, the regent of Rejang Lebong in Bengkulu, on Monday, marking the commission’s eighth operation this year targeting incumbent regional leaders.

On Monday evening, graft busters arrested 13 people in the regency, including Fikri, Deputy Regent Hendri, three civil servants of the regency administration and four individuals from private entities.

Investigators brought nine of them to Jakarta on Tuesday morning for further questioning at the KPK’s headquarters.

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo confirmed the arrests on Tuesday. “In addition to apprehending a number of people, investigators also seized items of evidence, including documents, electronic records and cash,” he told Antara.

He added that the regent and other arrested individuals were allegedly involved in bribery pertaining to procurement for several projects, without elaborating further.

As of Tuesday evening, the KPK had not held press briefings to reveal more details about the case.

Read also: KPK intensifies raids amid calls for independence

