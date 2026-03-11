TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ex-communications ministry officials jailed in data center graft case

Judges found former communications and information ministry officials to have rigged the tender process for a temporary data centers project to benefit a company that did not meet the international safety standards required to build and manage such sites.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 11, 2026 Published on Mar. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-03-11T19:03:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former communications and information ministry director general of informatics applications Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan attends his verdict hearing on March 10 at the Jakarta Corruption Court. The judges found him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the temporary national data center (PDSN) project and sentenced him to six years in prison. Former communications and information ministry director general of informatics applications Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan attends his verdict hearing on March 10 at the Jakarta Corruption Court. The judges found him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the temporary national data center (PDSN) project and sentenced him to six years in prison. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

he Jakarta Corruption Court found two former senior officials at the then-communications and information ministry guilty in a corruption case related to procurements in the temporary national data center (PDNS) project.

Former director general of informatics applications Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan was sentenced to six years in prison, while former informatics application services director Bambang Dwi Anggono got nine years of imprisonment, as reported by Kompas.id.

Aside from the prison terms, the court also fined Semuel and Bambang Rp 500 million (US$29,644) each, or an additional 140 days in jail. The bench also ordered Semuel and Bambang to pay Rp 6.5 billion and Rp 1.5 billion in restitution, respectively. 

The verdict, read out by a panel of judges presided by Judge Lucy Ermawati on Tuesday, was lighter than the prosecutor’s demand of seven years for Bambang and 10 years for Semuel.

Other defendants in this case were former communications and information ministry employee Nova Zanda who acted as a procurement officer in the project, former tech company PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta general manager Alfie Asman and former PT Docotel Tekonologi account manager Pini Panggar Agusti. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Nova received a five-year imprisonment, while judges handed six-year prison sentences to Alfie and Pini. 

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Related Articles

Ex-communications ministry officials jailed in data center graft case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

The authoritarian trap: Why Prabowo’s cure may deepen corruption

Related Article

Ex-communications ministry officials jailed in data center graft case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

The authoritarian trap: Why Prabowo’s cure may deepen corruption

Presidency for all: Indonesia’s human rights diplomacy

RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former communications and information ministry director general of informatics applications Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan attends his verdict hearing on March 10 at the Jakarta Corruption Court. The judges found him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the temporary national data center (PDSN) project and sentenced him to six years in prison.
Politics

Ex-communications ministry officials jailed in data center graft case
Rescuers inspect a pod of stranded whales on March 10, 2026, at Mbadokai Beach in Rote Ndao regency, East Nusa Tenggara. A total of 55 long-finned pilot whales (Globicephala melas) were stranded on the beach, with nearly half of the animals later dying as rescuers struggled to return them to the sea.
Archipelago

Mass stranding kills 21 protected pilot whales in East Nusa Tenggara
Stock illustration of mental health problems among children.
Society

Indonesia records high rate of depression, anxiety among children

Highlight
Residents prepare meals for iftar at the Simarpinggan temporary housing complex in South Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on Feb. 19, 2026. A total of 186 households displaced by landslides in Tandihat village broke their fast at the complex.
Archipelago

Post-flood reconstruction ramps up in Sumatra as Idul Fitri approaches
Acquitted: Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on Friday, March 6, 2026, after he and others were acquitted at the Central Jakarta District Court in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

A bittersweet victory
In this file photo dated on Jan. 22, 2026, President Prabowo Subianto attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia still ‘free and active’, Prabowo claims

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Govt sticks with high growth projection despite global turmoil
Politics

Ex-communications ministry officials jailed in data center graft case
Archipelago

Mass stranding kills 21 protected pilot whales in East Nusa Tenggara
Society

Indonesia records high rate of depression, anxiety among children
Middle East and Africa

Drones fall near Dubai airport, ships hit as Iran presses on with attacks
Markets

Portfolio flows to emerging markets slow to $22 billion in February, says IIF
Economy

Batam economy surges 7.49% yoy in Q4 2025, outpacing provincial growth
Economy

OJK projects MSME loans to expand 9% this year

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ex-communications ministry officials jailed in data center graft case

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.