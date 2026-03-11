Ex-communications ministry officials jailed in data center graft case

Former communications and information ministry director general of informatics applications Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan attends his verdict hearing on March 10 at the Jakarta Corruption Court. The judges found him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the temporary national data center (PDSN) project and sentenced him to six years in prison. (Antara/Fauzan)

Judges found former communications and information ministry officials to have rigged the tender process for a temporary data centers project to benefit a company that did not meet the international safety standards required to build and manage such sites.

T he Jakarta Corruption Court found two former senior officials at the then-communications and information ministry guilty in a corruption case related to procurements in the temporary national data center (PDNS) project.

Former director general of informatics applications Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan was sentenced to six years in prison, while former informatics application services director Bambang Dwi Anggono got nine years of imprisonment, as reported by Kompas.id.

Aside from the prison terms, the court also fined Semuel and Bambang Rp 500 million (US$29,644) each, or an additional 140 days in jail. The bench also ordered Semuel and Bambang to pay Rp 6.5 billion and Rp 1.5 billion in restitution, respectively.

The verdict, read out by a panel of judges presided by Judge Lucy Ermawati on Tuesday, was lighter than the prosecutor’s demand of seven years for Bambang and 10 years for Semuel.

Other defendants in this case were former communications and information ministry employee Nova Zanda who acted as a procurement officer in the project, former tech company PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta general manager Alfie Asman and former PT Docotel Tekonologi account manager Pini Panggar Agusti.

Nova received a five-year imprisonment, while judges handed six-year prison sentences to Alfie and Pini.