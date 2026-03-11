TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta mulls expanding Bantar Gebang landfill despite deadly landslide

Handling nearly 8,000 tonnes of waste generated daily in Jakarta, the Bantar Gebang landfill now holds 80 million tonnes of waste, some 30 million tonnes more than its maximum capacity. 

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 11, 2026 Published on Mar. 10, 2026 Published on 2026-03-10T18:21:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This aerial picture shows a rescue team using heavy machinery to search for people following a landslide at Bantar Gebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java, on March 9, 2026. A landslide at the country's biggest landfill buried trucks and food stalls, killing four people, rescuers said on March 9 as they searched for at least five more reported missing. This aerial picture shows a rescue team using heavy machinery to search for people following a landslide at Bantar Gebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java, on March 9, 2026. A landslide at the country's biggest landfill buried trucks and food stalls, killing four people, rescuers said on March 9 as they searched for at least five more reported missing. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he Jakarta administration is considering expanding the capacity of the already overloaded Bantar Gebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java, to keep up with the ever-increasing waste produced by the capital, as environmentalists express concerns following a fatal landslide at the site.

On Tuesday, more than 300 search and rescue personnel called off a three-day rescue operation at the landslide location after they recovered seven bodies from under tonnes of waste at Bantar Gebang’s Zone 4, according to the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD).

The collapse occurred on Sunday afternoon following hours of heavy rain, sending seven garbage trucks tumbling and trapping 13 people, six of whom survived the incident.

Following the landslide, the Jakarta Environment Agency, which manages the site, has temporarily reduced Bantar Gebang’s capacity, while also planning to expand the landfill into surrounding areas.

“The agency has coordinated with private land owners around Bantar Gebang [to turn their land] into waste disposal sites,” Jakarta Environment Agency head Asep Kuswanto said in a statement on Tuesday, calling the expansion the “last resort” for the city.

Located around 25 kilometers from Jakarta, Bantar Gebang holds over 80 million tonnes of the capital city’s waste, according to a figure from the Environment Ministry, some 30 million tonnes more than its maximum capacity. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The site, handling nearly 8,000 tonnes of Jakarta’s daily waste, is split into five different zones totaling nearly 82 hectares, with the rest of the 110-ha site reserved for roads and other supporting facilities.

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Related Articles

Landfill collapse at Bantargebang, Indonesia's biggest, kills four

Bali reopens overloaded Suwung landfill after massive garbage truck queues

Govt instructs cleanups to solve waste problem

Related Article

Landfill collapse at Bantargebang, Indonesia's biggest, kills four

Bali reopens overloaded Suwung landfill after massive garbage truck queues

Govt instructs cleanups to solve waste problem

Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies

Jakarta launches trial to reopen waste-to-fuel plant 

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

More in Indonesia

 View more
Rescuers inspect a pod of stranded whales on March 10, 2026, at Mbadokai Beach in Rote Ndao regency, East Nusa Tenggara. A total of 55 long-finned pilot whales (Globicephala melas) were stranded on the beach, with nearly half of the animals later dying as rescuers struggled to return them to the sea.
Archipelago

Mass stranding kills 21 protected pilot whales in East Nusa Tenggara
Stock illustration of mental health problems among children.
Society

Indonesia records high rate of depression, anxiety among children
This aerial picture shows a rescue team using heavy machinery to search for people following a landslide at Bantar Gebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java, on March 9, 2026. A landslide at the country's biggest landfill buried trucks and food stalls, killing four people, rescuers said on March 9 as they searched for at least five more reported missing.
Jakarta

Jakarta mulls expanding Bantar Gebang landfill despite deadly landslide

Highlight
Residents prepare meals for iftar at the Simarpinggan temporary housing complex in South Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on Feb. 19, 2026. A total of 186 households displaced by landslides in Tandihat village broke their fast at the complex.
Archipelago

Post-flood reconstruction ramps up in Sumatra as Idul Fitri approaches
Acquitted: Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on Friday, March 6, 2026, after he and others were acquitted at the Central Jakarta District Court in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

A bittersweet victory
In this file photo dated on Jan. 22, 2026, President Prabowo Subianto attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia still ‘free and active’, Prabowo claims

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Mass stranding kills 21 protected pilot whales in East Nusa Tenggara
Society

Indonesia records high rate of depression, anxiety among children
Middle East and Africa

Drones fall near Dubai airport, ships hit as Iran presses on with attacks
Markets

Portfolio flows to emerging markets slow to $22 billion in February, says IIF
Economy

Batam economy surges 7.49% yoy in Q4 2025, outpacing provincial growth
Economy

OJK projects MSME loans to expand 9% this year
Asia & Pacific

South Korea finds faulty approvals at airport where Jeju Air plane crashed
Sports

Infantino says Trump welcomes Iran's World Cup participation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta mulls expanding Bantar Gebang landfill despite deadly landslide

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.