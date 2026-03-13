‘Ojol’ shortage in Jakarta exposes gaps in ride-hailing sector

Slow move: Logos of ride-hailing service providers “Grab” is seen on helmets worn by an online motorcycle taxi passenger in Jakarta on Feb. 4. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

A n apparent shortage of online motorcycle taxi (ojol) drivers in Jakarta in recent days has frustrated commuters and exposed deeper problems in Indonesia’s ride-hailing sector, where fare cuts and platform policies are increasingly discouraging gig workers.

Over the past few days, social media has been flooded with complaints from customers who said they waited hours to secure a ride in the capital but ultimately failed to find a driver willing to accept their request, with many dubbing the situation an “ojol crisis”.

For drivers like Jakarta-based Reni Sondari, the situation reflects a growing dilemma. During the fasting month of Ramadan, she has been working longer hours as demand surges, but many drivers have become increasingly selective about accepting orders following significant fare cuts imposed by ride-hailing platforms.

Reni said her income from moderate- to long-distance trips could be slashed by nearly half under the current tariff scheme.

“That’s why many drivers choose to be more selective. They don’t want to accept orders that can barely cover fuel costs,” said Reni, who works for one of Indonesia’s major ride-hailing services.

Read also: Gig workers’ fight for rights gains momentum from Geneva to Jakarta

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

She acknowledged the surge in demand had also led to an unusual spike in orders, often arriving while she is already on a trip dropping off another passenger.