KPK reiterates warning against accepting unofficial Idul Fitri 'money gifts'

Motorists are reflected in a logo sign for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on June 27, 2023, in front of the antigraft body's headquarters in Setiabudi, South Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

After issuing a letter last month warning public officials not to accept or solicit unofficial THR as illicit gifts during the Idul Fitri holiday, the anticorruption body has arrested two regents for doing exactly that.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has again warned regional heads and other officials not to accept or solicit unlawful money gifts ahead of Idul Fitri, after it arrested two regents on extortion charges for receiving moneys to fund their holiday expenses.

Syamsul Auliya Rachman, the regent of Cilacap in Central Java, was arrested on Friday for allegedly extorting Rp 610 million (US$35,900) from 47 regional agencies and regency-owned companies, and then channeling the illicit funds to members of the Cilacap Leadership Communication Forum (Forkopimda) as a holiday bonus (THR).

Forkopimda is specific to a region and groups the local leadership, including members of the regional legislature and local law enforcement, as well as locally stationed military personnel.

The KPK stopped short of disclosing the identities of all officials who accepted unlawful gifts from Syamsul, but mentioned Cilacap Police chief Sr. Comr. Budi Adhy Buono as one of the alleged recipients.

On Saturday, the antigraft body named Syamsul as a suspect along with Cilacap Secretary Sadmoko Danardono as his accomplice.

“The KPK reminds all state employees and civil servants to uphold the standards of integrity and to not accept or ask for gifts in any form ahead of Idul Fitri,” the commission's enforcement deputy Asep Guntur Rahayu said on March 14, shortly after announcing the charges laid against the Cilacap regent.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“He [Syamsul] should not have given any THR because the government has already paid holiday bonuses totaling Rp 55 trillion to 10 million to state employees, including prosecutors, police officers and soldiers,” Asep said.