KPK reiterates warning against accepting unofficial Idul Fitri 'money gifts'

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
After issuing a letter last month warning public officials not to accept or solicit unofficial THR as illicit gifts during the Idul Fitri holiday, the anticorruption body has arrested two regents for doing exactly that.
he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has again warned regional heads and other officials not to accept or solicit unlawful money gifts ahead of Idul Fitri, after it arrested two regents on extortion charges for receiving moneys to fund their holiday expenses.
Syamsul Auliya Rachman, the regent of Cilacap in Central Java, was arrested on Friday for allegedly extorting Rp 610 million (US$35,900) from 47 regional agencies and regency-owned companies, and then channeling the illicit funds to members of the Cilacap Leadership Communication Forum (Forkopimda) as a holiday bonus (THR).
Forkopimda is specific to a region and groups the local leadership, including members of the regional legislature and local law enforcement, as well as locally stationed military personnel.
The KPK stopped short of disclosing the identities of all officials who accepted unlawful gifts from Syamsul, but mentioned Cilacap Police chief Sr. Comr. Budi Adhy Buono as one of the alleged recipients.
On Saturday, the antigraft body named Syamsul as a suspect along with Cilacap Secretary Sadmoko Danardono as his accomplice.
“The KPK reminds all state employees and civil servants to uphold the standards of integrity and to not accept or ask for gifts in any form ahead of Idul Fitri,” the commission's enforcement deputy Asep Guntur Rahayu said on March 14, shortly after announcing the charges laid against the Cilacap regent.
“He [Syamsul] should not have given any THR because the government has already paid holiday bonuses totaling Rp 55 trillion to 10 million to state employees, including prosecutors, police officers and soldiers,” Asep said.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.