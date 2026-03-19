Prabowo, Megawati holds closed-door discussion on geopolitics

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Quasi-opposition chairwoman underlined Jakarta’s free and active, non-aligned foreign policy amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
resident Prabowo Subianto on Thursday met with former president and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, holding a closed-door meeting to discuss a range of geopolitical issues amid the ongoing United States-Israeli war on Iran.
Megawati arrived at the State Palace at 10:45 a.m., according to a release by the Government Communications Agency, accompanied by her daughter and House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani.
Several other officials were also present during the meeting, including Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, as well as Prabowo’s eldest son Ragowo "Didit" Hediprasetyo.
The meeting lasted around two hours, a statement released by PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto later said, adding that it was held in a “relaxed” atmosphere.
Detailing the meeting in his statement, Hasto said that Prabowo and Megawati had discussed various “strategic items relating to national and state [interests], including geopolitical matters”.
Megawati’s extensive experience, he said, particularly as Indonesia’s fifth president who adopted a policy that "consistently emphasized a strong sense of priority and urgency”, was among the key points discussed during the meeting.
“Geopolitical issues addressed [include] Indonesia’s pioneering role in the Asia-Africa Conference, the Non-Aligned Movement, and its broader contributions to shaping a new global order through its independent and active foreign policy,” Hasto’s statement said.
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