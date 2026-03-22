KPK moves ex-minister Yaqut to house arrest for Idul Fitri on family's request

Graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (in orange vest), a former religious affairs minister under the Joko “Jokowi” Widodo administration, is escorted on March 12, 2026, after his arrest and questioning in connection with mismanagement of Indonesia’s 2024 haj quota at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Setiabudi, South Jakarta. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

The antigraft body has acquiesced to a request from the former minister's family that he be placed under house arrest for Idul Fitri, saying that the temporary measure complies with legal processes.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has transferred graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Quomas, who served as religious affairs minister in 2020-2024, from its detention facility to temporary house arrest over Idul Fitri following a request from his family.

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said Yaqut was transferred on Thursday, two days before the holiday on March 21.

“We assure that this temporary detention measure complies with all investigation and detention procedures," Budi said on Saturday, as quoted by Antara, adding that the antigraft body's investigation into his case "will continue in accordance with prevailing laws.”

Yaqut was arrested on March 12, one day after a district court denied his pretrial motion challenging the validity of the KPK’s decision in January to name him as a suspect in the case, which centers on corruption in the distribution of 20,000 additional spots Saudi Arabia granted to Indonesia’s haj quota in 2024.

[RA:Former minister Yaqut arrested after court rejects pretrial motion::/indonesia/2026/03/13/former-minister-yaqut-arrested-after-court-rejects-pretrial-motion.html]

The KPK has accused the former minister and his former special staffer Ishfah Abidal Aziz, who was detained on March 17, of enriching themselves and other parties through mismanagement of the quota.

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The case is estimated to have incurred Rp 622 billion (US$36 million) in losses to the state.