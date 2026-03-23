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Prabowo says no to $1bn fee for Trump's 'Board of Peace' seat

The Indonesian president said he would withdraw from the Board of Peace if it does not bring benefits to Palestinians or align with Indonesian national interests.

  (AFP)
Jakarta
Mon, March 23, 2026 Published on Mar. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-03-23T16:21:43+07:00

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United States President Donald Trump (center) and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) are among world leaders who attended the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, DC, in this file photo taken on February 19, 2026. United States President Donald Trump (center) and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) are among world leaders who attended the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, DC, in this file photo taken on February 19, 2026. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto, under fire at home for signing up to United States counterpart Donald Trump's so-called "Board of Peace", has insisted his country would not pay the US$1 billion joining fee for permanent membership.

Jakarta had only committed peacekeeping troops for the initiative, Prabowo said in a statement published on the presidential YouTube channel Sunday.

The "Board of Peace" came together after the Trump administration, teaming up with Qatar and Egypt, negotiated a ceasefire in October to halt two years of devastating war in Gaza.

Countries that want to be permanent members must pay $1 billion – sparking criticism the board could become a "pay-to-play" version of the United Nations Security Council.

Prabowo, a former general, has come under criticism from Indonesian Muslim groups for joining the board and pledging to send 8,000 peacekeeping troops to Gaza.

Prabowo attended the inaugural meeting of the "Board of Peace" in Washington last month.

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But he later said he would withdraw from the board if it does not bring benefits to Palestinians or align with Indonesia's national interests.

"We never said that we wanted to contribute $1 billion," Prabowo said in statements broadcast on his YouTube channel Sunday.

He said he did not make any financial commitments "at all".

Prabowo signed a tariff deal with the US last month, but insisted Sunday that Indonesia could withdraw from any agreement if its conditions or execution threatens the national interest.

Talks with Washington about any peacekeeping mission to Gaza have been put "on hold", according to state news agency Antara, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahd Nabyl Achmad Mulachela.

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