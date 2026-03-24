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Pressure for military accountability, reform grows after acid attack on activist

Calls have mounted for accountability and reform of the military as more details emerge surrouding the acid attack on human rights defender Andrie Yunus, after authorities confirmed the involvement of intelligence officers in the incident.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, March 24, 2026 Published on Mar. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-03-23T20:03:06+07:00

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Fight for justice: Advocacy Team for Democracy (TAUD) members hold posters in a press conference on March 16 in Jakarta to show their solidarity with rights group Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist and deputy coordinator, Andrie Yunus, who suffered burns to 24 percent of his face and arms from acid thrown by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle on March 12. Fight for justice: Advocacy Team for Democracy (TAUD) members hold posters in a press conference on March 16 in Jakarta to show their solidarity with rights group Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist and deputy coordinator, Andrie Yunus, who suffered burns to 24 percent of his face and arms from acid thrown by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle on March 12. (Reuters/Iqro Rinaldi)

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alls have mounted for accountability and reform of the military as more details emerge surrounding the acid attack on human rights defender Andrie Yunus, after authorities confirmed the involvement of intelligence officers in the incident.

Over a week has passed since Andrie, an activist of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), was attacked by two men on a motorcycle who hurled acid at him while he was riding his motorcycle in Central Jakarta on Mar 12.

He remains in intensive care at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital in Central Jakarta, suffering severe burns to his face, right eye and 20 percent of his body, according to civil society coalition the Advocacy Team for Democracy (TAUD).

The coalition, comprising human rights groups such as the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), said that its independent probe had further uncovered indications of a coordinated operation involving multiple actors, beyond those identified by authorities.

“The discovery of more than a dozen suspected perpetrators shows that this was a large, structured and organized operation, driven by actors with authority,” TAUD said in a statement released on Friday.

TAUD’s findings far exceeded the four suspects announced by the Indonesian Military’s (TNI) Military Police Headquarters (Puspom) earlier last week. The four detained suspects are soldiers of the Navy and Air Force who work at the TNI Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) and are identified only as BHW, ES, NDP and SL. That same day, the Jakarta Police released the photos of the two attackers on the motorbike and revealed their initials as BHC and MAK. Their links to the detained soldiers were unclear.

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