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Indonesia lays to rest peacekeepers killed in Lebanon

Peacekeeper Corp. Farizal Rhomadhon, 28, died when a projectile exploded on March 29 in southern Lebanon, where Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting since Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war.

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Sun, April 5, 2026 Published on Apr. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-04-05T18:32:49+07:00

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Fallen heroes: The ceremony to release and honor the remains of three Indonesian peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is held on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the Lebanese Air Force hangar in Beirut, Lebanon. UNIFIL held a memorial service as a final tribute to the three soldiers who were killed during a peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon before their repatriation to Indonesia. Fallen heroes: The ceremony to release and honor the remains of three Indonesian peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is held on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the Lebanese Air Force hangar in Beirut, Lebanon. UNIFIL held a memorial service as a final tribute to the three soldiers who were killed during a peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon before their repatriation to Indonesia. (Antara/Handout/Indonesian Embassy to Lebanon)

T

hree Indonesian peacekeepers killed in two separate explosions in southern Lebanon last week were laid to rest in their hometowns on Sunday.

Peacekeeper Cpl. Farizal Rhomadhon, 28, died when a projectile exploded on March 29 in southern Lebanon, where Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting since Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war.

Two other blue helmets, Maj. Zulmi Aditya Iskandar, 33, and Chief. Sgt. Muhammad Nur Ichwan, 26, died a day later when an explosion struck a logistics convoy of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), also in southern Lebanon.

The deadly incidents sparked calls from Indonesian authorities for an investigation and security guarantees for peacekeeping forces.

The soldiers were buried on Sunday in coffins draped in the Indonesian flag during military funerals with gun salutes.

Weeping family members scattered flower petals on their graves.

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Zulmi was buried in a military cemetery in his hometown in Bandung, West Java, while Ichwan and Farizal were laid to rest in their respective hometowns in Central Java and Yogyakarta.

"I'm letting him go proudly. I accept it sincerely, even though it is not what I had hoped as a parent," Zulmi's father Iskandarudin told reporters after the funeral.

"I am certain that he's waiting for me in heaven."

Gen. Agus Subiyanto, the commander of the Indonesian Military, told reporters that every fallen soldier will receive compensation in recognition of their service.

"We have prepared all the rights and entitlements that must be given to the fallen soldiers. Among these is compensation from the United Nations," Agus said after attending Zulmi’s funeral.

The bodies of the three peacekeepers arrived in Jakarta on Saturday, received with honours in a ceremony attended by President Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo said on Instagram that Indonesians "strongly condemn every heinous act that undermines peace and causes the deaths of our nation's soldiers".

Less than a week after the explosions that killed the three peacekeepers, another blast took place at a UN facility near El Adeisse on Friday, injuring three more Indonesian blue helmets.

The Foreign Ministry called the attacks "unacceptable" and urged the UN Security Council "to immediately convene a meeting of troop-contributing countries to UNIFIL to conduct a review and take measures to enhance the protection of personnel serving with UNIFIL".

Foreign Minister Sugiono told reporters on Saturday that Indonesia wanted a thorough UN investigation, and demanded better security guarantees for peacekeeping soldiers.

Last week, the UN peacekeeping chief said a roadside explosion appears to have struck the convoy of two Indonesian peacekeepers killed in southern Lebanon, citing initial findings of an investigation. 

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that its review of an incident involving UNIFL troops on Monday concluded that Israeli troops did not place an explosive device in the area and that no troops were present there. 

It also called on the UNIFL to avoid a presence in combat zones where it has issued an evacuation warning for civilians. 

Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, blamed the deaths of the three peacekeepers on Hezbollah. He charged that the group launches rockets from villages next to UN positions, "putting peacekeepers directly in the line of fire."

 

 

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