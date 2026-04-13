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Gibran’s ad hoc judges proposal in acid attack case draws legal doubt

A proposal by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka to involve ad hoc judges in the trial of acid attack victim Andrie Yunus has drawn skepticism from legal experts, while civil society groups welcomed it as reinforcing their demand for the case to be tried in civilian court.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, April 13, 2026 Published on Apr. 12, 2026 Published on 2026-04-12T15:37:10+07:00

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Show of solidarity: Human rights activists grouped under the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network gather during the 902nd Kamisan (Thursday) protest on April 2 across from the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta to call for a thorough investigation into the acid attack against rights activist Andrie Yunus. Show of solidarity: Human rights activists grouped under the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network gather during the 902nd Kamisan (Thursday) protest on April 2 across from the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta to call for a thorough investigation into the acid attack against rights activist Andrie Yunus. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

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proposal by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka to involve ad hoc judges in the trial of acid attack victim Andrie Yunus has drawn skepticism from legal experts, while civil society groups welcomed it as reinforcing their demand for the case to be tried in civilian court.

One month after the assault on Andrie, a human rights activist from the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), on March 12, no one had been brought to justice.

The military police arrested four soldiers assigned to the military’s Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) as suspects in the case on March 18, and handed over the case to military prosecutors just last Tuesday, bringing the assault closer toward a military trial despite push from civil groups for a civilian trial.

The Vice President made the proposal in a press statement last Thursday.

“Direct involvement of professionals with strong track records and integrity as ad hoc judges in a trial of the acid attack against Andrie is crucial to maintain public trust and the dignity of the law,” Gibran said, as quoted by Antara.

He added that the move would help “assure the public that justice is being properly upheld”, although he did not specify whether the ad hoc judges should serve in military or civilian court. 

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Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the government would discuss the proposal with the Supreme Court.

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