KPK loses pretrial on House secretary-general suspect naming

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building is pictured under overcast skies on Jan. 22, 2025, in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A judge with the South Jakarta District Court argued that the antigraft body did not meet the minimum legal requirement of two valid pieces of evidence to name House of Representatives secretary-general Indra Iskandar a graft suspect.

The South Jakarta District Court ruled in favor of Indra Iskandar, the secretary-general of the House of Representatives, in a pretrial challenge to his being named a suspect in a corruption case related to a housing project for lawmakers.

In a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Sulistiyanto Rokhmad Budiharto ruled that the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) had acted arbitrarily in naming Indra a suspect in the case. He later declared that his suspect status was legally invalid.

The court found the suspect naming did not meet the minimum legal requirement of two valid pieces of evidence. Indra had also not been examined as a potential suspect before being charged in the case.

“The designation of Indra Iskandar as a suspect by the [KPK] [...] did not comply with the legal procedures and is therefore declared null and void,” Sulistiyanto read out on Tuesday.

He also ordered that the KPK stop its investigation into Indra and lifted the travel restrictions that had been placed on him. Indra’s travel ban started in January 2024 following a request from the antigraft body to the Immigration Office.

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