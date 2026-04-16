TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Malaysia detains 210 Indonesians in maritime crackdown
AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias
Stop press harassment
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Malaysia detains 210 Indonesians in maritime crackdown
AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias
Stop press harassment
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Potential Gerindra-NasDem merger could reshape 2029 electoral landscape

Talks about a potential merger between Gerindra and NasDem, two of the country’s five largest political parties, have recently emerged, a scenario that analysts said could alter the political landscape ahead of the 2029 presidential election and weaken prospects for opposition figures.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, April 16, 2026 Published on Apr. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-04-15T19:53:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
NasDem Party chair Surya Paloh (right) embraces then-president-elect and Gerindra Party chair Prabowo Subianto (left) on Tuesday after a meeting between the two party leaders at Prabowo's residence on Jl. Kertanegara in South Jakarta. Surya, who supported Prabowo's rival Anies Baswedan in the Feb. 14, 2024, election, said he would support Prabowo's administration. NasDem Party chair Surya Paloh (right) embraces then-president-elect and Gerindra Party chair Prabowo Subianto (left) on Tuesday after a meeting between the two party leaders at Prabowo's residence on Jl. Kertanegara in South Jakarta. Surya, who supported Prabowo's rival Anies Baswedan in the Feb. 14, 2024, election, said he would support Prabowo's administration. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

T

alks about a potential merger between Gerindra and NasDem, two of the country’s five largest political parties, have recently emerged, a scenario that analysts say could alter the political landscape ahead of the 2029 presidential election and weaken prospects for opposition figures.

Speculations over the potential merger arose following reports of a meeting between NasDem chair Surya Paloh and President Prabowo Subianto, who is also chairman of Gerindra, at the latter’s private residence in Hambalang, West Java, in February, when the two held a one-on-one discussion behind closed doors.

A report published by Tempo magazine over the weekend cited unnamed sources from NasDem and Gerindra who claimed that the idea of merging the two major parties came up during the Hambalang meeting, after the NasDem chairman proposed raising the electoral threshold for the next legislative polls.

The government and the House of Representatives have been discussing changes to the General Elections Law to implement a series of Constitutional Court rulings, including a 2024 decision mandating that policymakers revise the 4 percent national vote threshold that political parties must meet to secure House seats.

The report, however, highlighted conflicting accounts over who first floated the merger idea, with NasDem sources claiming that Prabowo raised the proposal during the meeting, while members of the President’s circle said it instead originated from Surya, who suggested it as a way to simplify the country’s fragmented party system.

It also highlighted Surya’s business difficulties in recent years since his party threw its support behind unsuccessful presidential candidate Anies Baswedan in the 2024 race, including challenges facing the construction of Indonesia One Tower office high-rises in Central Jakarta, which require about Rp 3.7 trillion (US$ 215.7 million) in state bank loans.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Several senior NasDem politicians including deputy chair Saan Mustopa have been quick to clarify that the idea was not to see NasDem acquired by Gerindra but rather to explore a “political fusion” that would see both parties come together as equals in a newly formed entity.

Popular

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Malaysia detains 210 Indonesians in maritime crackdown

Malaysia detains 210 Indonesians in maritime crackdown
AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias

AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias

Related Articles

Stability, criticism and the eroding meaning of Indonesia’s democracy

OJK to exclude small loans from credit score database to ease homebuying

Indonesia, Japan agree on urgent need for de-escalation in Middle East

Related Article

Stability, criticism and the eroding meaning of Indonesia’s democracy

OJK to exclude small loans from credit score database to ease homebuying

Indonesia, Japan agree on urgent need for de-escalation in Middle East

Troubled Board of Peace

Prabowo’s presidency: Promises, power and constraints

Popular

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Malaysia detains 210 Indonesians in maritime crackdown

Malaysia detains 210 Indonesians in maritime crackdown
AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias

AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias

More in Indonesia

 View more
Batam Immigration Office displays five Chinese passports and a Malaysian passport (top right) and other documents during a press conference in Batam, Riau Islands, on April 13, 2026. Six foreigners were detained for violation of their stay permits by working in Batam.
Archipelago

Riau Islands immigration cracks down on foreigners working illegally
NasDem Party chair Surya Paloh (right) embraces then-president-elect and Gerindra Party chair Prabowo Subianto (left) on Tuesday after a meeting between the two party leaders at Prabowo's residence on Jl. Kertanegara in South Jakarta. Surya, who supported Prabowo's rival Anies Baswedan in the Feb. 14, 2024, election, said he would support Prabowo's administration.
Politics

Potential Gerindra-NasDem merger could reshape 2029 electoral landscape
Then Vice President Jusuf Kalla speaks on Sept. 27, 2019, during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the United States.
Politics

Kalla blasphemy report raises concerns over pressure on govt critics

Highlight
United States Air Force and Navy aircraft perform a flyover above Levi's Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California, the US on Feb. 8, 2026.
Politics

US overflight proposal sparks ministerial rift
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (Top-left) and Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (Top-R) look on as US Air Force Major General Kelly McKeague (left), and Major General Agus Widodo (right), sign a memorandum of understanding at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2026.
Editorial

Second time surrender
Activists from a women's anti-violence movement hold a banner reading “eradicate sexual violence? There must be a way!“ during a protest against sexual harassment and violence on women on campuses, outside the Education and Culture Ministry in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2020.
Society

Viral chat logs renew alarm over sexual violence on campuses

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Empowering the future, strengthening youth engagement
Economy

China says economy grew 5% on-year in Q1, beating forecasts
Academia

Finding legal certainty for Indonesia's ambitious spaceport program
Academia

The world is learning to work around America
Archipelago

Riau Islands immigration cracks down on foreigners working illegally
Economy

Foreign investors flee Thailand as Iran war, energy shock dash hope for economic revival
Entertainment

A decade in, Palari Films maintains its golden edge
Academia

Stability, criticism and the eroding meaning of Indonesia’s democracy

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Potential Gerindra-NasDem merger could reshape 2029 electoral landscape

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.