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Transjakarta delivers major economic gains, household savings

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, April 16, 2026 Published on Apr. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-04-16T18:44:52+07:00

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A TransJakarta bus passes through the Senayan area of South Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. A TransJakarta bus passes through the Senayan area of South Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T

he expansion of the city-owned bus network Transjakarta has reduced household spending while generating economic returns worth three times its subsidy, a new study found, underscoring the broader benefits of investing in reliable public transportation systems.

The study, published earlier this month by the Institute for Economic and Social Research of the University of Indonesia (UI), found that the Rp 23.1 trillion (US$1.34 billion) in subsidies allocated to Transjakarta between 2015 and 2024 generated Rp 73.8 trillion in national economic output.

The system also created Rp 33.9 trillion in added value nationwide, with every Rp 1 trillion in subsidies producing Rp 3.2 trillion in economic output and Rp 1.5 trillion in added value, highlighting the multiplier effect of public transit investment.

For households, the benefits are tangible. Jakartans saved an average of Rp 174,400 per month in 2023 by using Transjakarta, equivalent to around 1.6 percent of total household spending. Commuters from surrounding cities such as Bogor, Depok, Bekasi and Tangerang saved an additional Rp 70,000.

Beyond cost savings, the bus network has also supported broader urban productivity. The study estimates that Transjakarta contributes to more than 32,000 jobs annually, while reducing healthcare costs by Rp 3.79 trillion through lower air pollution.

“Transjakarta offers greater potential benefits, including by maintaining environmental protection and reducing traffic congestion,” Yusuf Reza Kurniawan, one of researchers, told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.  

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