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US overflight proposal sparks ministerial rift

The Foreign Ministry previously sent a letter to the Defense Ministry to warn that the United States proposal for an overflight access for its military aircraft may drag Indonesia to potential retaliation in the event of wider conflicts.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, April 16, 2026 Published on Apr. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-04-15T20:28:09+07:00

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United States Air Force and Navy aircraft perform a flyover on Feb. 8 above Levi's Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California, the US. United States Air Force and Navy aircraft perform a flyover on Feb. 8 above Levi's Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California, the US. (AFP/Josh Edelson)

T

he Foreign Ministry has asserted that all cooperation with foreign powers, including the United States, will strictly uphold national sovereignty, following reports of the ministry’s competing views with the Defense Ministry over a proposed overflight access agreement with Washington.

Noting that communication between ministries is a standard procedure in policymaking, the Foreign Ministry said considerations over clear mechanisms and procedures for the potential arrangement were still ongoing across government bodies, with the current geopolitical landscape part of the government’s deliberations.

“On the issue of overflight, regulatory mechanisms are still being carefully reviewed, with national interests, Indonesia’s airspace sovereignty and the principles of its free and active foreign policy serving as primary foundations,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang said in a statement on Wednesday.

“All input and views exchanged among agencies are a normal part of the national process. Any proposals still under discussion will be handled carefully and methodically,” she went on to say.

Read also: Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Scrutiny has intensified over the past week on Indonesia’s relations with the US following reports of a potential arrangement to grant Washington blanket overflight access to Indonesian airspace, a scheme that sparked concerns over Jakarta’s sovereignty.

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The US demand, as reported by India-based media outlet The Sunday Guardian, would grant American aircraft broad, precleared access under a notification system, allowing transit with prior notification for contingency operations, crisis-response missions and mutually approved military exercises.

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