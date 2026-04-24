House to take time on Elections Law revision

Poll workers count votes at a polling station in Jakarta, on Feb. 14, 2024, after the end of voting for the 2024 general election. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

The legislature should not rush the process to be able to produce a ‘close to perfect’ General Elections Law that will not be challenged for many times at the Constitutional Court, says House of Representatives deputy speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad.

T he House of Representatives will not rush the revision of the General Elections Law, Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad has said, as the legislature aims to produce a near-perfect regulation and avoid more challenges at the Constitutional Court.

As the House’s fourth sitting period for the 2025-2026 term concluded on Tuesday, lawmakers had yet to proceed further with deliberations for the General Elections Law revision, which is included in this year’s priority legislation.

Dasco said the House did not want to rush the process for the law, noting that the current version of the law, passed in 2017, has faced multiple challenges at the Constitutional Court.

“We should not rush it, or the law could end up being challenged again,” said the politician of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party on Tuesday at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.

“Please all be patient. We want to make a General Elections Law that may not be perfect, but comes close to it,” Dasco went on to say.

He also gave an assurance that preparations for the 2029 elections, which will start with selecting the General Elections Commission (KPU) and Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) commissioner, could still proceed using the prevailing law.

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KPU and Bawaslu commissioners serve a five-year term, with the current tenures ending in 2027. New commissioners are expected to take office next year, allowing them to begin preparations two years ahead of the 2029 elections.