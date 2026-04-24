Pramono under pressure to curb gangsterism in Jakarta

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (second left) walks with his wife Endang Nugrahani (third right) and former governor Fauzi Bowo (left) at the opening of the annual Lebaran Betawi event on April 11, 2026, at Lapangan Banteng park in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

Jakarta city councillors have been calling out Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung for taking a ‘soft’ approach in addressing gangsterism in the capital city.

A recent string of criminal cases involving thugs across Jakarta has put Governor Pramono Anung under pressure from the city's councillors who question his approach in dealing with rampant cases of extortions and violence, including those perpetrated by rogue mass organizations.

Four months into 2026, the Jakarta Police have clamped down on at least 31 cases of violent thuggery, dominated by extortion and street muggings, the highest number recorded by a regional police in the country.

Security concerns have particularly grown at Tanah Abang Market in Central Jakarta, often dubbed Southeast Asia’s largest textile hub, following three separate street-level extortions targeting small businesses that recently went viral.

A video circulating online showed three men threatening a street food vendor working in the area just before midnight on April 9, forcibly demanding Rp 300,000 (US$17.36), while damaging nearby properties.

The incident was later followed with similar ones of violent acts against other small business owners in Tanah Abang.

Responding to the repeated crimes, Governor Pramono said his administration would not provide any opportunity for such practices to reoccur.

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“As the Jakarta governor, I give my support [for authorities] to take firm action against anyone [embracing] thuggery in Jakarta,” said the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician on April 14.