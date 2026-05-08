House signals readiness to revise Police Law following reform committee proposal

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House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs said the process for the National Police Law revision would start after the commission finishes processes for other priority bills, including the asset forfeiture bill.
he House of Representatives has said it is ready to discuss a revision to the National Police Law after President Prabowo Subianto approved the proposal to reform the police from a government-sanctioned committee, which includes stronger oversight for the force.
After months of anticipation, the President gave his approval to the six-point reform recommendations from the police reform committee following a three-hour meeting at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday evening.
To implement some of the recommendations, the government would soon prepare a draft revision of the 2002 National Police Law to be discussed jointly with the legislature, said Coordinating Law, Human RIghts, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra, who is also a police reform committee member.
Nasyirul Falah Amru, member of House Commission III overseeing legal affairs, said the commission is prepared to discuss with the government about the law revision, which is included in this year’s national legislative program (Prolegnas) priority bills.
He called the submission of the police reform team’s findings to the President a positive step toward improving the National Police’s future.
Read also: Reform team pushes demilitarization of police amid brutality concerns
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