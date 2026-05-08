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Right to be forgotten proposal raises misuse concerns

Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai said including the right in the revision of the 1999 Human Rights Law would help clean the digital footprint of those who previously suffered from ‘negative framing’ during prosecution but were later declared innocent by the court.

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, May 8, 2026 Published on May. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-05-07T17:42:05+07:00

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T

he Human Rights Ministry has proposed to include a “right to be forgotten” provision in the revision of the Human Rights Law, which was met with concern from experts over potential misuse to erase public records and undermine the public right to information.

The right is intended to protect individuals who face public stigma from an ongoing prosecution, but are later found innocent in court, according to Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai.

The proposed mechanism would allow individuals to file a petition with a court asking for the removal of incriminating records from a digital platform. Should the court rule in favor of the plaintiff, the platform would delete content considered as “negative framing” against the individual, Pigai said.

“For example, someone was once suspected of committing crime but is later proven innocent by the court, even though they had already been judged by the public through media reports,” the minister said during a press briefing on Monday.

“Under the provision, that person may request the deletion of the digital footprint that still appears five or 10 years after then through formal legal channels,” he went on to say.

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