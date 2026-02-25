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How are rice farmers faring in the Philippines?

Wed, February 25, 2026   /   03:00 pm

The Jakarta Post Digital


How are rice farmers faring in the Philippines?

00:00 00:00

Rice is more than a staple in the Philippines — it’s a measure of well-being and security. But decades of government policies built around industrial-scale production have struggled to deliver self-sufficiency in a country where rice farming is overwhelmingly smallholder-based. As farmers contend with debt, land insecurity, and environmental vulnerability, are current strategies fit for purpose? Or does the future of food security lie in approaches that start with the realities of small-scale farming? Dr Eric Gutierrez and Prof Wolfram Dressler, both social geography researchers from the University Melbourne, join host Sami Shah to examine the complex realities of rice farming in the Philippines. A podcast from Asia Institute of the University of Melbourne. Produced and edited by profactual.com. Music by audionautix.com.

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