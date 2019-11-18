TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post
PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
press enter to search

PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Emirates announces $16 billion deal to buy 50 Airbus 350

  •  

    Agence France-Presse

Dubai   /   Mon, November 18, 2019   /   05:25 pm
Emirates announces $16 billion deal to buy 50 Airbus 350 An Airbus A350-1000 taxis during a test flight over Chateauroux airport, central France, on Friday. Measuring nearly 74 meters from nose to tail, the A350-1000 is the longest fuselage version of Airbus’ all-new family of twin-aisle, wide-body jetliners. ( AFP/Guillaume Souvant)
share this article

Emirates Airline said Monday it would buy 50 Airbus 350-900 widebody aircraft in a deal worth $16 billion, with delivery to begin in May 2023.

"I am happy to announce we are purchasing 50 Airbus 350 for $16 billion," the carrier's chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum told reporters at the Dubai Airshow.

Emirates serves a global network spanning over 158 destinations in 84 countries. Its fleet stands at 267 large aircraft, including more than 100 Airbus 380 superjumbos.

Its move earlier this year to reduce its total A380 orders triggered Airbus to pull the plug on the costly plane, which airlines have struggled to fill to its capacity of 500-850 people.

At the time, Airbus said it would buy smaller A330 and A350 models instead.

"It is very good news for Airbus," the European aerospace giant's CEO Guillaume Faure said of the announcement in Dubai, adding he was "very proud that Airbus 350 has been selected by Emirates". 

 

Topics :

the jakarta post
The Jakarta Post

Our partners

© 2016 - 2019 PT. Niskala Media Tenggara