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Holy Week and the waning conscience of a nation

Holy Week is not a retreat into ritual, but a mirror held up to a nation losing its moral compass.

Bernardus Agus Rukiyanto (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, April 4, 2026 Published on Apr. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-04-01T16:50:24+07:00

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Service and humility: A Catholic congregant washes the feet of his fellow believers on April 2, 2026 during a ritual highlighting the Maundy Thursday Eucharist at Bongsari Church in Semarang, Central Java. Service and humility: A Catholic congregant washes the feet of his fellow believers on April 2, 2026 during a ritual highlighting the Maundy Thursday Eucharist at Bongsari Church in Semarang, Central Java. (Antara/Makna Zaezar)

H

oly Week returns each year with familiar symbols: palm branches, the washing of feet, the cross, the silence of Holy Saturday and the light of Easter. For Christians, these are not decorative rituals; they stand at the center of faith.

Yet, because they are so familiar, they can lose their power to disturb us. Holy Week can become solemn and beautiful while leaving our consciences untouched. Easter is proclaimed, but public life remains trapped in the same wounds.

That is the danger in Indonesia today. Holy Week should not be read only as a sacred sequence inside church walls. It can also serve as a moral lens for reading the condition of the nation: the coarsening of public discourse, the normalization of injustice, the erosion of empathy and the quiet exhaustion of a society losing its moral sensitivity.

Indonesia remains resilient and spiritually rich, but it is also tired. Public conversation is harsher. Social media rewards outrage more than understanding. People react before thinking, condemn before listening and judge before discerning. Noise has replaced depth.

In such a climate, Holy Week becomes more than liturgical memory; it becomes a test of whether we still possess a living conscience.

Palm Sunday reveals something painfully familiar: the crowd is easily excited and just as easily turned. Jesus enters Jerusalem to applause, but the applause does not last. Admiration collapses into rejection. Public enthusiasm proves shallow.

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This pattern is not confined to the biblical past; it has become part of our political and social culture. We elevate public figures too quickly, burden them with unrealistic hopes and then tear them down with equal speed. Emotional momentum drives public opinion more than judgment does. A society shaped by spectacle will struggle to remain faithful to truth.

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