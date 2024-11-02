TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: National Police rise to the challenge of corruption

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 2, 2024

Analysis: National Police rise to the challenge of corruption

T

The recent formation of the National Police's Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas) by then president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo a few days before he stepped down on Oct. 20 has sparked a discourse about its potential to reshape the country's antigraft campaign.

With the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) facing declining public trust and accusations of political interference, this new anti-corruption unit within the National Police could signal a shift in the balance of power in the fight against corruption. As the KPK's credibility wanes, concerns arise over whether the police's graft busters unit will strengthen efforts to combat deep-rooted corruption or complicate law enforcement against corruption, which is also performed by the KPK and the Attorney General's Office (AGO).

The formation of Kortas was made official on Oct. 15 through Presidential Regulation No. 122/2024 on the organizational structure and working procedures of the National Police. Kortas is a development of the Directorate of Corruption Crimes (Dittipidkor), which was previously under the National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim). According to Article 20A paragraph (1) of the presidential regulation, Kortas is no longer under Bareskrim but will operate as a separate entity answering to the National Police chief.

The new corps is also tasked with prevention efforts, investigating and prosecuting corruption and money laundering cases, as well as tracking and recovering assets linked to corruption. It will be led by a two-star general and assisted by a deputy with the rank of one-star general.

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the new corps will consist of up to three directorates focusing on prevention, investigation and prosecution, and cooperation. Listyo unveiled the idea of forming the new unit after recruiting 44 former KPK employees as civil servants within the National Police, including prominent investigator Novel Baswedan, in early 2022.

A spokesman for the National Police, Insp. Gen. Sandi Nugroho, said that as part of the new unit formation the police are harmonizing with relevant ministries and agencies such as the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Ministry as well as the Finance Ministry before defining the new corps' work mechanism.

The Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) welcomed the formation of the Kortas, saying it will significantly boost the fight against corruption.3  MAKI added that the prospects of combatting corruption should improve due to the collective efforts of various law enforcement institutions. However, the KPK still needs reinforcement for a unified approach to combat corruption.

More in Opinion

 View more
A visitor stands next to a module of an electric vehicle (EV) during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024 in Tangerang, Banten, on July 18, showcasing the latest cars from 55 global automotive brands. Indonesia’s ambition to develop as an EV hub is strongly backed up by the country’s abundance in natural resources, particularly nickel, a critical resource for EV batteries.
Academia

Pivotal economic challenges for the Prabowo administration
Workers unload sacks of unhusked rice from a tractor in Oloboju village in Sigi, Central Sulawesi, on May 17, 2024.
Academia

Indonesia revives dream of becoming the world's food barn
Nature education: Children wade across the Ciujung River in Sukaluyu village, South Cianjur regency in West Java on Aug. 10, 2022 to reach their elementary school.
Academia

The future of primary and secondary education under new minister

Highlight
A toll road officer shows the car TvOne news company involved in a fatal accident on the Pemalang-Batang Toll Road, Central Java, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Three of five individuals in the minibus, including the driver, died after being hit by a truck from behind when the car was stopping on the road shoulder.
Society

Fatal truck accidents highlight poor driver working conditions
A general view of the opening ceremony of the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in Cali, Colombia, on Oct. 21, 2024. The world's biggest nature protection conference opened in Colombia on Oct. 21 with its president calling for urgent action and financing to reverse humankind's voracious destruction of biodiversity.
Editorial

No more cop-outs
Workers take part in a rally in Jakarta on Oct. 24, 2024, as they demand higher wages and the repeal of certain provisions of the Job Creation Law
Regulations

Court orders lawmakers to draft new manpower law

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands
Environment

Talks on halting nature loss enter extra time in Colombia
Society

Fadli Zon promises to continue repatriating cultural artifacts
Art & Culture

365 by Indra Leonardi: A celebration of a fulfilled life
Asia & Pacific

Japan, EU announce new defense pact
Academia

Pivotal economic challenges for the Prabowo administration
Society

Papua tribe’s homeland at risk after losing court battle
Middle East and Africa

Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.