The free nutritious meal program: More than just a meal

Effective trade policy is important for achieving the free meals program’s local agriculture goals. Price volatility and global-to domestic price transmission are major concerns for commodities like milk and beef.

Risti Permani (The Jakarta Post)
Thu, November 7, 2024

The free nutritious meal program: More than just a meal Students eat their meals from the free nutritious meals program trial during their break time at their school in Sukabumi, West Java, September 26, 2024. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

mong President Prabowo Subianto’s campaign programs, the free nutritious meal program has garnered the most attention. Set to begin on Jan. 2, 2025, this program will not be the first of its kind.

According to the 2022 World Food Program (WFP) report, globally, around 41 percent of primary school students had access to free or subsidized meals daily. The program is linked to Indonesia’s effort to promote human resource development, which found mixed results in recent years. Stunting rates lowered from 31.4 percent in 2018 to 21.6 percent in 2022. Yet, Indonesia’s Human Development Index though considered “high” at 0.713, was ranked 112 out of 193 countries in 2022.

The 2022 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) test showed lower student performance in mathematics, reading and science compared to 2018. What should the incoming administration consider when delivering the free meals program?

First, articulating the free meals program’s impact pathway is crucial. Stunting was said to be a key goal of the program, yet targeting children under age five might be more effective in combating stunting, rather than targeting schools. Roediger et al. highlight factors such as maternal education, vaccination and household food security as key determinants of reducing stunting. Expanding beneficiaries to pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and toddlers sounds socially responsible, but risks diluting the program’s objective.

Second, while the free meals program’s multi-objectives — improving child nutrition, educational outcomes and supporting local agriculture — are commendable, their trade-offs should be recognized. For instance, ensuring nutritional food might require imports, conflicting with the local agricultural support goal, echoing the classic food security vs. self-sufficiency debate.

The 2019 Food and Agriculture Organization report on school meals in 33 low and middle-income countries found that while most programs focused on nutrition, only half also aimed to support agriculture. Further, the report’s mention of the “less conclusive” impacts of school meals on educational attainment underscores the need for additional strategies to achieve educational goals.

The free meals program may create “secured” markets for commodities like milk and beef, continuing Indonesia’s push for self-sufficiency and job creation. The 2022 WFP report noted that feeding 100,000 students generated 1,377 jobs. However, Indonesia remains a net importer of key commodities, with domestic milk production meeting less than one-fifth of consumption, and imports reaching 4 million tonnes in 2023. Additionally, domestic agriculture faces challenges like low productivity and supply chain issues. To succeed, resources should not be diverted from boosting local agricultural production.

Students eat their meals from the free nutritious meals program trial during their break time at their school in Sukabumi, West Java, September 26, 2024.
Academia

The free nutritious meal program: More than just a meal
An aerial view shows farmers harvesting rice in Singosari, Malang, East Java, on Sept. 25, 2024. The Agriculture Ministry is optimistic about meeting domestic food needs by the end of 2024 through accelerated planting and optimized land use for rice and corn across Indonesia.
Academia

Improving food production in the era of increasing challenges
Expanding: Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the extended format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 23.
Academia

BRICS welcomes Indonesia: A view from New Delhi

Schoolchildren run during the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, as seen from Lewolaga village in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara on November 7, 2024.
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano belches colossal ash tower
Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump gestures on Wednesday as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, the US on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Editorial

America's choice
Pedestrians wait to cross the street as a large digital display shows images of US Republican candidate Donald Trump (top right) and US Democrat candidate Kamala Harris (top left), outside a train station in central Tokyo on November 6, 2024.
Economy

Rupiah down, IDX Composite drops as Trump wins US election

Academia

The free nutritious meal program: More than just a meal
Politics

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad
Politics

No instruction from President Prabowo on regional election: Spokesman
Society

Prabowo tells law enforcement institutions not to assist online gambling
Food

Food companies sell products that are less healthy in poorer countries, says report
Regulations

Prabowo tells ministries to cut budget for trips, ceremonies
Middle East and Africa

Israel signs deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing

Regulations

Prabowo adds two high-ranking Finance Ministry positions
