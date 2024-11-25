TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Anies-Ahok vs. Jokowi: A battle for Jakarta governorship

A survey has found that voter preferences in Jakarta are tied to political patrons like President Prabowo Subianto, former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and former governor Anies Baswedan.

Yophiandi Kurniawan (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 25, 2024

Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (fifth left) and his running mate Suswono (fourth left); Dharma Ponrekun (fifth right) and running mate Kun Wardana (fourth right); and Pramono Anung (third right) and running mate Rano Karno (second right), pose with officials from the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) during the peaceful campaign declaration for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta History Museum in Kota Tua in West Jakarta, on Sept. 24. (Antara/Herjoko Bald)

A

show of force has characterized the rivalry between the top two contenders for the Jakarta governorship as the decision day looms. Over two consecutive weeks, former governor Anies Baswedan has emerged to rally support for the Pramono Anung–Rano Karno ticket, culminating in a mass gathering at Blok S Field in South Jakarta on Thursday last week.

On the other side, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo declared his backing of candidate pair of Ridwan Kamil–Suswono, who represent the expanded Indonesia Onward Coalition that supports the government of President Prabowo Subianto.

Jokowi’s move could be seen as an attempt to counter the rising electability of Pramono and his running mate Rano, colloquially known as Mas Pram and Bang Doel respectively. Pramono and Rano have now taken the lead in several electability surveys, albeit by a small margin over Ridwan-Suswono.

Throughout the two-week campaign blitz, Ridwan, or Kang Emil, campaigned tirelessly alongside Jokowi, with his running mate Suswono notably absent. Jokowi’s support for Ridwan has been evident since a private dinner at the former president’s residence in Surakarta, Jokowi’s hometown, last October.

Needless to say, the influence of both Jokowi and Anies plays a critical role for the respective tickets.

A survey conducted by Litbang Kompas, the research arm of Kompas daily, from Oct. 20–27, found that voter preferences were tied to political patrons. About 49.7 percent of voters are inclined toward candidates associated with President Prabowo, while 46.6 percent align with Jokowi’s choices. Meanwhile, 44.2 percent support candidates connected to Anies, and 39.9 percent lean toward those affiliated with former governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama.

On paper, as shown by the survey results, candidates endorsed by Prabowo and Jokowi appear to have the upper hand. But elections, as we know, are not fought on paper.

Indonesia, UAE ink MoUs on energy, minerals cooperation

The visible and the marginalized: Examining our rule of law

Pramono widens lead over Ridwan in Jakarta race

Smart Cities: For Whom?

Analysis: Either Ridwan or Pramono will lead Jakarta, Prabowo doesn’t mind

Indonesia, UAE ink MoUs on energy, minerals cooperation

The visible and the marginalized: Examining our rule of law

Pramono widens lead over Ridwan in Jakarta race

Smart Cities: For Whom?

Analysis: Either Ridwan or Pramono will lead Jakarta, Prabowo doesn’t mind

A person opens the Satusehat Mobile app in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, in this file photo.
Academia

Unlocking a lifeline for Indonesia’s health system
Congenial: Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photo on Nov. 3 in Surakarta. (The Jakarta Post/Twitter/Jokowi)
Academia

President Prabowo, strong leader bordering on strongman
Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (fifth left) and his running mate Suswono (fourth left); Dharma Ponrekun (fifth right) and running mate Kun Wardana (fourth right); and Pramono Anung (third right) and running mate Rano Karno (second right), pose with officials from the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) during the peaceful campaign declaration for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta History Museum in Kota Tua in West Jakarta, on Sept. 24.
Regional Elections

Anies-Ahok vs. Jokowi: A battle for Jakarta governorship

A worker cleans a sign of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on April 25, 2024. The KPK leadership selection committee submitted a list of 10 candidates to President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo on Oct. 1, 2024.
Politics

KPK names Bengkulu governor, seeking reelection, as graft suspect
Activists hold a silent protest inside the the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) venue in Baku on Nov. 16, 2024 to demand that rich nations provide climate finance to developing countries.
Editorial

It’s never about the climate
A customer picks a bottled beverage from a refrigerated display at a supermarket in South Tangerang, Banten on July 5, 2024.
Regulations

VAT hike faces backlash all around

