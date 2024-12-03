Indonesia’s approach to reintegration: A compassionate path to security

Police officers stand guard on Aug. 1, 2024, in front of a house used by a terror suspect in Batu, East Java. (Antara/Irfan Sumanjaya)

Police officers stand guard on Aug. 1, 2024, in front of a house used by a terror suspect in Batu, East Java. (Antara/Irfan Sumanjaya)

Indonesia needs to be self-reliant in devising comprehensive reintegration and communication frameworks that honor humanitarian commitments while addressing security concerns.

I ndonesia faces challenges in the repatriation and reintegration (R&R) of former Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) affiliates, especially women and children. Its approach unfolds amid shifting global priorities, requiring a carefully nuanced and compassionate strategy. With the newly elected United States administration prioritizing domestic issues, attention on such foreign detainees is likely to diminish. Hence, Indonesia needs to be self-reliant in devising comprehensive reintegration and communication frameworks that honor humanitarian commitments while addressing security concerns.

As Indonesia tackles these complex efforts, it must avoid the “danger of a single story” by promoting diverse narratives about returnees. Framing them solely as threats or victims risks misperceptions and stigma. A balanced approach can showcase their varied backgrounds and journeys, fostering public understanding and empathy.

Crisis communications are vital for managing terrorism-related risks, guiding responses from crisis to recovery. Indonesia can adopt a three-stage approach: share success stories of reintegrated returnees to build trust, disseminate clear security protocols to reassure the public and foster shared responsibility and highlight returnees' contributions to showcase the success of reintegration.

Recognizing the importance of a whole-of-society approach in addressing the complex issue of repatriating and reintegrating the remaining Indonesians affiliated with ISIS, the Indonesian National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) collaborated with the author in facilitating a focus group discussion (FGD) held in a community house in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 12.

The session provided a conducive platform to explore the potential roles of strategic communication throughout the three stages.

The urgency of addressing the challenge became evident during the FGD when recent developments were examined. In August 2024, several Indonesians detained in Malaysia for alleged involvement in the 2017 siege of Marawi in the Philippines were successfully repatriated. A child whose parents had carried out a suicide bombing in the Southern Philippines was also repatriated from the Philippines. In another case, a group of deportees, mostly women and children, arrived from Turkey in September and October.

From these examples, the R&R of Indonesians affiliated with ISIS requires a balanced approach that provides support to women and children coerced into extremism while addressing these victims’ need for justice and security. Effective messaging is crucial to building public trust and fostering rehabilitation. The process needs to include the victims' voices. Misconceptions about strategic communication – such as perceived risks and undervalued utility – undermine efforts.