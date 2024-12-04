TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Regional elections and the struggle for inclusive citizenship

Structural deprivation, including insecure land tenure, inadequate access to clean water and persistent inequalities, denies the urban poor the ability to exercise citizenship fully.

Widya Tuslian (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Leiden, The Netherlands
Wed, December 4, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Regional elections and the struggle for inclusive citizenship A woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the simultaneous regional elections in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

“Citizenship is a status bestowed on those who are full members of a community […] It implies the enjoyment of a full range of civil, political, and social rights,” said TH Marshall in his seminal work Citizenship and Social Class. Marshall envisioned citizenship as more than a legal status. It encompasses access to fundamental rights and services that uphold dignity and equality. Yet in Jakarta, as in many major cities in Indonesia, this vision remains far from reality. Structural deprivation, including insecure land tenure, inadequate access to clean water and persistent inequalities, deny the urban poor the ability to exercise citizenship fully.

Direct regional elections are often framed as milestones of democratic progress, offering the promise of greater civic engagement. However, for Jakarta’s marginalized communities, these processes often hold little significance when basic needs remain unmet. My ongoing research into Jakarta’s urban poor highlights that struggles over housing rights and basic services are central to their experience of citizenship. These systemic issues reflect a harsh reality: Citizenship in practice often falls far short of the ideal. Without addressing these inequities, the promise of citizenship remains an empty aspiration for the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Marshall’s theory of citizenship emphasizes a balance between three key elements: social, civil, and political rights. Social rights include access to economic welfare, housing and essential services that enable individuals to live with dignity. Civil rights encompass personal freedoms, such as property ownership, freedom of movement and legal protections. Political rights ensure the ability to vote and participate in governance. Marshall’s framework suggests that the erosion of any one of these components renders citizenship incomplete.

In Jakarta, this imbalance is starkly evident. Marginalized communities in kampungs, particularly in vulnerable coastal areas, lack access to the social rights essential to full citizenship. Promises to improve housing, clean water access and protection from environmental hazards like flooding are frequently made during election campaigns but are seldom fulfilled. Instead, these foundational rights are often reduced to political leverage, distributed or withheld based on electoral considerations. When basic services are treated as negotiable favors rather than guaranteed rights, citizenship becomes a transactional relationship, stripped of its deeper meaning.

This pattern is evident in every regional election, where candidates routinely pledge solutions to longstanding issues such as housing insecurity and inadequate water access. These promises, while temporarily inspiring hope, rarely translate into sustained improvements. Election after election, the same issues resurface, serving as convenient bargaining chips. For Jakarta’s marginalized communities, this cycle reveals a stark reality, the right to full citizenship remains out of reach, and electoral promises are little more than fleeting gestures of inclusion.

The consequences of this deprivation extend beyond unmet social needs, directly impacting political participation and engagement. Marginalized groups, forced to prioritize immediate survival, often lack the resources or capacity to participate meaningfully in elections. Weak land tenure security, poor housing conditions and inadequate education further limit political awareness, hindering individuals’ ability to make informed choices or advocate for systemic change.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Prolonged deprivation also erodes aspirations for meaningful leadership. Among Jakarta’s urban poor, this disillusionment is increasingly evident. The Jaringan Rakyat Miskin Kota (JRMK), a prominent network advocating for these communities, has adopted the “vote for all” movement, a euphemism for abstention from voting. Conversations with residents in Muara Baru, a coastal kampung in North Jakarta, reveal uncertainty about whether to cast their votes or align with this movement. For many, this choice reflects not apathy but a deep critique of a system that consistently fails to deliver on its promises.

Popular

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally

Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Related Articles

Indonesia’s approach to reintegration: A compassionate path to security

Prabowo's coalition dominate nationwide regional elections

Indonesians to head to polls for first-ever simultaneous local elections

The European Union and Prabowo's Indonesia: What’s changed?

Special polling stations to be available for Mt. Lewotobi eruption victims

Related Article

Indonesia’s approach to reintegration: A compassionate path to security

Prabowo's coalition dominate nationwide regional elections

Indonesians to head to polls for first-ever simultaneous local elections

The European Union and Prabowo's Indonesia: What’s changed?

Special polling stations to be available for Mt. Lewotobi eruption victims

Popular

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally

Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

More in Opinion

 View more
A worker unloads fresh fruit bunches (FFB) on July 10, 2024, for sale at a market in Sepaku, East Kalimantan.
Academia

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry
A pupil receives a diphtheria vaccine shot at an Islamic elementary school in Banda Aceh on Nov. 21, 2023.
Academia

What Trump’s win means for Indonesia’s global health strategy
Pushing back: Protesters and employees of Thales Alenia Space company gather to protest against the group's plan to cut over 1300 jobs within Europe at the company's office in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Nov. 26.
Academia

Europe’s economy is stalling out

Highlight
A man watches South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speak during a news broadcast on a television at a train station in Seoul on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, after he declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from “communist forces“ amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. “To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements. I hereby declare emergency martial law,“ Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.
Asia and Pacific

South Korean lawmakers call to impeach Yoon after martial law rescinded
Protesters hold a demonstration in front of the Central Java Police headquarters in Semarang on Nov. 28, 2024. They demand a complete and transparent investigation on the case of shooting allegedly done by a police officer that killed a 17-year-old high school student in the city on Nov. 24.
Editorial

Policing the police
Customers queue to get newly-launched iPhone 14 mobile phones at an Apple store in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Sept. 16, 2022.
Companies

Govt expects Apple to up investment commitment to $1 billion

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Smartphone investment in Indonesia
Regulations

OECD warns of protectionism weeks before Trump return

Archipelago

KPK investigates acting Pekanbaru mayor for alleged corruption
Society

Gus Miftah’s conduct doesn’t align with Prabowo’s values: Gerindra Party
Europe

French government risks falling in no-confidence vote
Society

Government, telecom companies join hands to curb online gambling
Companies

Govt expects Apple to up investment commitment to $1 billion
Society

Teachers skeptical of Prabowo’s pay increase policy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Regional elections and the struggle for inclusive citizenship

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.