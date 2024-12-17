TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Haji Isam strengthens influence in Prabowo administration

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, December 17, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Haji Isam strengthens influence in Prabowo administration Cabinet ministers under President Prabowo Subianto take their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on October 21, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A

ndi Syamsuddin Arsyad or Haji Isam, an infamous businessman from South Kalimantan, has solidified his influence on President Prabowo Subianto’s administration with his huge food estate project in Merauke, South Papua, which President Prabowo visited in early November. And most recently, Prabowo brought in Haji Isam during his meeting with Japanese investors at the State Palace in Jakarta regarding a reforestation project.

During his meeting with around 20 Japanese investors on Dec. 6, President Prabowo discussed various Japanese investment plans in Indonesia, such as reforestation, food estates and the Masela bloc gas project in Maluku, run by Inpex of Japan. In the meeting, Prabowo introduced Haji Isam as “a prominent businessman from Kalimantan”.

Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto explained that Haji Isam was invited to the meeting with the Japanese investors because of his role in Prabowo’s food self-sufficiency program by creating a 1.18 million hectare (ha) food estate in Merauke. Also, Prabowo wanted Haji Isam, partnering with PT Sumitomo Forestry, to take part in the reforestation of a failed food estate land in Kalimantan.

According to media reports, Prabowo has long built relations with Haji Isam, especially since former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo tasked him to lead the national food security program by building food estates in a number of areas in the country. Prabowo and team then proposed a food estate in Merauke, which Jokowi did not approve, choosing instead a location in Central Kalimantan, which eventually failed to produce the expected harvests.

After winning the presidential election in February, Prabowo asked Haji Isam to develop his planned food estate project in Merauke to produce rice. Haji Isam moved fast to realize Prabowo’s order, and through his Jhonlin Group, he imported 2,000 excavators from China to work on the project. Reports have it that the 2,000 excavators cost him around Rp 4 trillion (US$258 million).

Haji Isam’s food estate in Merauke is not the first one in the area. The government under former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono initiated a multi-product Merauke Integrated Food and Energy Estate (MIFEE), covering a total area of 2.5 million ha in Merauke, but the project eventually failed. It is not clear, however, whether Haji Isam’s food estate project uses the same location as the failed MIFEE.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The arrangement between Haji Isam and the Prabowo administration for the food estate program is not yet clear. Haji Isam, however, has had some of his men recruited by Prabowo to be his ministers. One of them is Haji Isam’s cousin Amran Sulaiman, Prabowo’s agriculture minister. Amran has now been appointed as agriculture minister three times, with the first two under former president Jokowi.

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk

Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk
As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

Related Articles

Analysis: Haji Isam strengthens influence in Prabowo administration

Analysis: Early signs of militarization under Prabowo’s presidency

Analysis: ‘Proposal to place food SOEs under Agriculture Ministry sparks debate

Analysis: Prabowo cuts free meal budget per portion, ride-hailing apps help deliver

Govt will draft new regulation to turn rice fields into housing

Related Article

Analysis: Haji Isam strengthens influence in Prabowo administration

Analysis: Early signs of militarization under Prabowo’s presidency

Analysis: ‘Proposal to place food SOEs under Agriculture Ministry sparks debate

Analysis: Prabowo cuts free meal budget per portion, ride-hailing apps help deliver

Govt will draft new regulation to turn rice fields into housing

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk

Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk
As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

More in Opinion

 View more
.
Academia

The good, the bad, and the canceled: Examining the perils of the digital guillotine
Security troops walk past the National Convention Center in Vientiane on Oct. 6, 2024, during the ASEAN Summit.
Academia

Reconfiguring the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration
Former prime minister of Malaysia and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the court in Gua Musang in Kelantan state on Aug. 27, 2024, after being charged with sedition over monarchy remarks.
Academia

Malaysia’s weakened opposition

Highlight
High-ranking officials brief the press about the new economic stimuli intended to cushion the impact of an impending value-added tax (VAT) hike to 12 percent at the Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2024.
Regulations

Govt proceeds with VAT hike but rolls out incentives to soften blow
An aerial view of a subsidized housing complex at Puuwatu district in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on August 1, 2024. Property developer association Real Estate Indonesia has blamed peer-to-peer loans as one of the prominent causes behind the bad credit history of potential homeowners that could bar them from buying houses.
Editorial

Broken housing policy
I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram (C), a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry for Law and Human Rights, speaks to reporters regarding the repatriation of death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso in Jakarta on December 16, 2024. Indonesia and the Philippines on December 6 signed an agreement to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso on December 18, a Filipina on death row for drug-related crimes in Indonesia since 2015, to her home country.
Asia and Pacific

Inmate Mary Jane Veloso to return to Philippines on Wednesday

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Counterfeit money investigation at local university in Gowa continues
Americas

US vows to support Indonesia’s human capacity drive
Asia & Pacific

Singapore ministers say to sue Bloomberg over mansions story
Companies

KCIC says not involved in Whoosh logistics tender amid probe
Environment

UNCCD COP16: Saudi Arabia emphasizes international collaboration to combat desertification
Archipelago

Transportation minister tests Jakarta-Yogyakarta direct train
Academia

The good, the bad, and the canceled: Examining the perils of the digital guillotine
Companies

Growth outlook 2025: How can Indonesia accelerate beyond 5 percent?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Haji Isam strengthens influence in Prabowo administration

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!