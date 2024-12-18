TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Papua food estate project risks turning into conflict hot spot

The government's approach to national food security needs a paradigm shift to an inclusive approach that embraces indigenous stakeholders and their centuries-old knowledge in sustainable resource management, so that development can benefit all Indonesians across the country's diverse communities and natural ecosystems.

Martin Dennise Silaban (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Yogyakarta
Wed, December 18, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Papua food estate project risks turning into conflict hot spot A tractor operates on March 5, 2021, at the site of a forest that has been cleared for a government project in Gunung Mas regency, Central Kalimantan. (AFP/Galih)

T

he government’s ambitious food estate project in Merauke, Papua, has become a flash point of tension, once again highlighting the continuing conflict between state-led development agendas and indigenous land rights.

Heralded as a national food security initiative, the project is fiercely opposed by the Malind, Makleuw, Yei and Khimaima indigenous communities through rights group Solidaritas Merauke. Their opposition is not merely an act of defiance, but a desperate attempt to preserve their cultural identity, traditional land and the ecological balance they have sustained for generations.

Central to this resistance are the communities’ women, who serve as both custodians of tradition and stewards of natural resources. Their voices reveal the human cost of the project: “Where will we get our food? Our land is destroyed.” This lament encapsulates the fear, frustration and loss experienced by these indigenous peoples, whose lives are inextricably tied to their land. For them, the food estate project is not just an economic threat: It is an existential one.

The food estate project epitomizes the state’s long-standing tendency to oversimplify complex social and ecological systems in pursuit of control and efficiency. James C. Scott, in his groundbreaking book, Seeing Like a State (1998), criticizes this approach as a hallmark of high modernism, an ideology that relies on scientific and technical expertise to design sweeping, top-down interventions.

Such an approach aims for uniformity and scalability, often at the expense of local diversity and knowledge.

In the case of the Merauke food estate project, the government envisions a vast swath of monoculture rice fields as a panacea for the nation’s food insecurity. However, this approach ignores the region’s ecological complexity and indigenous communities’ invaluable knowledge.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

These communities have developed sustainable practices for managing their resources over centuries, rooted in their deep understanding of the local environment. This form of practical, adaptive knowledge, which Scott calls “metis”, stands in stark contrast to the rigid, bureaucratic frameworks imposed by state planners.

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

Related Articles

Mary Jane Veloso arrives home to 'new life'

How gender bias plays a hidden role in populist politics

Why did Indonesia release the Bali Nine now?

Papua food estate project risks turning into conflict hot spot

Millions cast votes from new regions, others from behind bars

Related Article

Mary Jane Veloso arrives home to 'new life'

How gender bias plays a hidden role in populist politics

Why did Indonesia release the Bali Nine now?

Papua food estate project risks turning into conflict hot spot

Millions cast votes from new regions, others from behind bars

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

More in Opinion

 View more
A supporter of United States Vice President Kamala Harris wipes away a tear as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential candidate delivers her concession speech on Nov. 6 at Howard University in Washington, DC.
Academia

How gender bias plays a hidden role in populist politics
Adam Schwarz receives a “Hero of Aceh” award from BRR director Kuntoro Mangkusubroto during the Founding Fathers' Dinner in Jakarta on April 7, 2009.
Academia

Memories of ‘Pak’ Kun
Five "Bali Nine" convicts, namely Martin Eric Stephens (left, back), Michael William Czugaj (second left, back), Scott Anthony Rush (center, back), Mathew James Norman (second right, back) and Si Yi Chen (right, back) watch on Dec. 15, 2024, as Director of Prisoner Development of the Directorate General of Corrections Erwedi Supriyatno (right, front) and Australian representative Minister Counsellor for Home Affairs at the Australian embassy in Jakarta and Regional Director for Southeast Asia Lauren Richardson (left, front) sign a transfer agreement at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali.
Academia

Why did Indonesia release the Bali Nine now?

Highlight
Mary Jane Veloso (2nd R) is reunited with her two sons and her father (L) after she arrived at the Correctional Institution for Women in Manila on December 18, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Mary Jane Veloso arrives home to 'new life'
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)
Editorial

Prevention is better than cure
(Courtesy of Immigration Directorate General)
Economy

Golden Visa investments reach Rp 9 trillion, below annual target

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says
Companies

SMI provides $23.3m in funding for floating solar panel project in Batam
Politics

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo in Egypt for D8 summit as Gaza crisis continues
Archipelago

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi
Tech

AI Journey conference unveils broader use of artificial intelligence
Archipelago

Arema FC, Persik Kediri supporters clash at regency border
Companies

Govt to merge state-owned rail operator KAI with train maker INKA
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Papua food estate project risks turning into conflict hot spot

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!