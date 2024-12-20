TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake

Beneath the veneer of pragmatism lies a deeper, more troubling dilemma: Thailand’s decision to include junta representatives risks legitimizing a regime responsible for egregious human rights abuses, undermining both ASEAN’s credibility and the principles it claims to uphold.

Yuyun Wahyuningrum (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, December 20, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake Decisive action needed: People walk past ASEAN-member nation flags outside the venue for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) retreat meeting, in Luang Prabang, Laos, on Jan. 27, 2024. (AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy)

T

his week, Thailand is hosting two critical ASEAN meetings on Myanmar, a country still ensnared in crisis nearly three years after the military coup of February 2021. On Thursday, the meetings will focus on two pressing issues, namely border security and transnational crime, followed by a review of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus on Friday, a peace plan designed to address the multifaceted challenges Myanmar faces.

At first glance, these meetings may appear pragmatic. Myanmar’s implosion has destabilized the region, intensifying forced migration, cross-border crime and economic disruptions. For Thailand, which shares a 2,400 kilometer border with Myanmar, these are not distant problems but immediate national concerns.

Yet beneath the veneer of pragmatism lies a deeper, more troubling dilemma: Thailand’s decision to include junta representatives risks legitimizing a regime responsible for egregious human rights abuses, undermining both ASEAN’s credibility and the principles it claims to uphold.

Since the military coup, Myanmar has spiraled into a devastating conflict. Reports from the United Nations, international organizations and local civil society detail a grim reality: Widespread arbitrary arrests, torture, airstrikes targeting civilians and forced conscription.

Over 4,000 civilians have been killed and more than two million displaced, while thousands of political prisoners languish under brutal conditions. Ethnic minorities, including the Karen, Kachin and Rohingya, continue to face systematic persecution that constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The toll on Myanmar’s people is staggering. Families have been torn apart, entire communities razed and countless lives shattered. Yet, while Myanmar’s people demonstrate extraordinary resilience, the junta remains emboldened by the inaction of both regional and global actors.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Adopted in April 2021, ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus laid out a roadmap for peace: An immediate cessation of violence, inclusive national dialogue, humanitarian assistance and a peaceful resolution to the conflict. However, nearly three years on, the plan lies in tatters. The junta has intensified its brutality, dismissing ASEAN’s efforts with impunity, while humanitarian aid remains blocked from those who need it most.

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake
Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Related Articles

Govt to revise nation’s history, Culture Minister Fadli says

Prabowo pledges to pardon 'corrupters' who return what they stole

Are we abandoning ASEAN?

KPK searches central bank's headquarters

Is Indonesia losing its interests on oceanic affairs?

Related Article

Govt to revise nation’s history, Culture Minister Fadli says

Prabowo pledges to pardon 'corrupters' who return what they stole

Are we abandoning ASEAN?

KPK searches central bank's headquarters

Is Indonesia losing its interests on oceanic affairs?

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake
Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Are we abandoning ASEAN?

More in Opinion

 View more
Decisive action needed: People walk past ASEAN-member nation flags outside the venue for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) retreat meeting, in Luang Prabang, Laos, on Jan. 27, 2024.
Academia

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake
Activists hold up a bunch of balloons bearing the names of hazardous and toxic emissions produced as a by-product of coal at a protest in Jakarta on May 15, 2024, during coal miner Adaro’s general meeting of shareholders.
Academia

Responsible mining can advance global environmental goals
Miners work in a tin mining site in Bangka Belitung in this undated photo.
Academia

Sustainability and down-streaming policies for tin mining

Highlight
All New Yaris Cross HEV, a hybrid cars from Japanese manufacturer Toyota, in an undated photo.
Regulations

Car sales may still lag in 2025 despite tax incentive on hybrid vehicles
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the government palace to meet with Peru's President Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima, Peru November 14, 2024.
Editorial

Merciful Prabowo
Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Hadi Tjahjanto (center) sits next to Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (right) during a ministerial coordination meeting on efforts against online gambling in the coordinating ministry's building in Jakarta on June 19, 2024.
Politics

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Govt tells SOE banks to help bankrupt textile firm
Archipelago

Densus 88 arrests three terrorist suspects in Central Sulawesi
Economy

Minister Airlangga urges cooperatives to thrive as the root of the national economy
Politics

Megawati calls for high alert ahead of 2025 PDI-P congress
Politics

Kortas questions Budi Arie in online gambling probe
Politics

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia agrees to resume search for missing MH370 plane
Tech

Fintechs turn to bootstrapping as external funding ebbs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!