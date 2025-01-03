TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Navigating the risks of digital public infrastructure

Understanding the risks of DPI is crucial to ensuring that its potential benefits materialize.

Carl Gahnberg (Project Syndicate)
Geneva, Switzerland
Fri, January 3, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Navigating the risks of digital public infrastructure French digital and virtual artist Miguel Chevalier (front) poses with his work “Maillages Cosmique“ during his “Pixels“ exhibition, an interactive experience at the crossroads of art and artificial intelligence, at the Grand Palais Immersif in Paris on Nov. 4, 2024. (AFP/Joel Saget)

I

n recent years, the concept of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has gained significant attention from the international community, including the United Nations and the G20, as a new policy paradigm for development. But understanding the risks of DPI is crucial to ensuring that its potential benefits materialize.

The risks stem from the fact that “digital public infrastructure” lacks a clear definition. The term encompasses the many digital technologies that serve as economic and social infrastructure, from digital identification and payment systems to data exchanges and health services. As a policy initiative, though, DPI refers to a vague vision of using these technologies to serve the public interest. This could result in the internet and technological innovation working for everyone – or just as easily turn them into tools for political control.

In discussions about DPI, policymakers often point to cases that highlight how technology and connectivity can spur development. They frequently cite India’s Unified Payments Interface, which has expanded financial inclusion and reduced the costs of digital transactions for its hundreds of millions of users.

It is also understood that such infrastructure is to be built with Digital Public Goods (DPGs), a concept that encompasses open-source software, open standards, and other non-proprietary components. This definition is partly intended to position DPIs as being “for the public” but also to enhance competition and mitigate concentrations of power in the global digital economy.

Lastly, proponents point out that DPI could bolster international cooperation, particularly as the 20-year review of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) approaches. This important UN initiative has provided the framework for countries to collaborate on digital development. Although authoritarian states have previously sought to assert greater control over the internet’s governance during these negotiations, a focus on promoting DPI could avoid this politicized debate and instead foster a constructive agenda to bridge digital divides.

But basing policy on such an ill-defined concept poses significant risks. Ideally, governments would convene other stakeholders to create an enabling environment for DPI and safeguard users’ rights and interests. It is easy to imagine, however, that some governments will place their own interests above civil liberties and fundamental rights, using this infrastructure for surveillance and targeting in the name of law enforcement or national security. An especially pernicious example could involve the monitoring and regulation of individual behavior through dystopian social-credit systems.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Moreover, while many proponents hope that DPI could chip away at Big Tech’s outsize power, it has also been associated with narratives of digital sovereignty that could contribute to the internet’s fragmentation – a systemic threat to global communications. For example, one can imagine scenarios in which some governments challenge the multi-stakeholder model for governing global internet resources like IP addresses and domain names on the grounds that they constitute DPIs.

In fact, we recently witnessed something similar in the European Union when it proposed an amendment to the Electronic Identification, Authentication, and Trust Services (eIDAS) regulation that would have empowered governments to mandate the recognition of digital certificates that did not adhere to stringent industry standards. This risked undermining the global governance model for browser security and could have allowed European governments to surveil communications both within and beyond their borders.

The policy vision of DPI will continue to evolve, and ongoing discussions, it is hoped, will help identify and clarify further opportunities and risks. Initiatives such as the UN’s Universal DPI Safeguards Framework, which seeks to establish guardrails for DPI, are a promising start. But much more must be done. For example, the UN’s framework has recognized the need for continuous learning to ensure that the right safeguards are in place.

As the concept of DPI gains traction in the UN system and other multilateral organizations, vigorous and informed debate regarding its potential advantages – and pitfalls – will be essential. With clear-cut policy guidelines and protections, we can help prevent these technologies from becoming tools for surveillance and repression, ensure that everyone benefits from the burgeoning digital economy, and keep the internet open, globally connected, and secure.

---

The writer is the director of policy development and research at the Internet Society.

Popular

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research
BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections
Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

Related Articles

Is Erdogan set to remake the Middle East?

Services are the new road to development

Congress to vote on new restrictions on US investment in China

Indonesia’s drive for AI leadership in Southeast Asia

America's tech blind spot

Related Article

Is Erdogan set to remake the Middle East?

Services are the new road to development

Congress to vote on new restrictions on US investment in China

Indonesia’s drive for AI leadership in Southeast Asia

America's tech blind spot

Popular

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research
BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections
Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

More in Opinion

 View more
Facing strategic challenges: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands before a picture of the founder and first president of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at Ankara Esenboga Airport on Dec. 12, 2024.
Academia

Is Erdogan set to remake the Middle East?
French digital and virtual artist Miguel Chevalier (front) poses with his work “Maillages Cosmique“ during his “Pixels“ exhibition, an interactive experience at the crossroads of art and artificial intelligence, at the Grand Palais Immersif in Paris on Nov. 4, 2024.
Academia

Navigating the risks of digital public infrastructure
Timepieces by luxury watchmaker Rolex are displayed in this stock image.
Academia

Policy reversals erode Indonesia's economic stability

Highlight
Every vote counts: A woman casts her ballot for the presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in Banda Aceh, on Feb. 14, 2024.
Politics

Constitutional Court revokes presidential nomination threshold
The venue of a cancelled art exhibition from painter Yos Suprapto at the National Galley in Jakarta is seen empty on December 20. 2024. The exhibition was canceled by the National Gallery on its opening day on December 19, 2024.
Editorial

Authoritarian alarm
Local and foreign tourists pack an open-air ampitheater near the cliffs of Uluwati, Bali on April 11, 2024 to witness the Kecak dance, a popular tourist attraction that pulls in thousands of people every day. Organizers of Tari Kecak Uluwatu have increased their showing times due to a spike in tourists over the 2024 Idul Fitri holiday.
Economy

Govt to take another chance at tourism recovery this year

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Asian stocks rise, dollar at two-year high as US rates, Trump in focus
Academia

Is Erdogan set to remake the Middle East?
Academia

Navigating the risks of digital public infrastructure
Academia

Policy reversals erode Indonesia's economic stability
Politics

PDI-P piles pressure on Jokowi after ‘corruption’ nomination
Opinion

Analysis: XL Axiata, Smartfren $6.5b merger consolidates RI telecom industry
Academia

Trump’s second act and Indonesia's economic outlook in 2025
Economy

Govt to take another chance at tourism recovery this year
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!