TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Why Indonesia’s foreign policy direction lacks clarity

Believing that Indonesia can maintain a foreign policy approach that keeps “all doors open” with all partners is naive, particularly considering the intensifying geopolitical competition. 

Lina Alexandra, Andrew W. Mantong, and M. Habib A. Dzakwan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, January 18, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Why Indonesia’s foreign policy direction lacks clarity Outlining key agendas: Foreign Minister Sugiono speaks during the Foreign Minister's Annual Press Statement (PPTM) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Building, Jakarta, on Jan. 10. The Foreign Ministry is committed to continuing to strengthen Indonesia's position on the global stage by becoming a member of BRICS and is in the process of accession to be included in the membership of The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which affirms its active role in various world economic forums such as the G20, APEC, IPEF, MIKTA and the CPTPP. (Courtesy of Foreign Ministry/Courtesy of Foreign Ministry)

A

s part of the Foreign Ministry tradition, Foreign Minister Sugiono recently gave his yearly address to the media, diplomatic community and general Indonesian audience. He outlines the key foreign policy agendas and objectives of the sitting administration.

Given President Prabowo Subianto’s personal interest in international affairs and foreign policy, and the number of high-profile trips and visits the President has had with his foreign counterparts, this yearly address by the foreign minister was one to watch closely.

However, as we approach the 100-day mark of the Prabowo administration, Sugiono’s speech does not offer much by way of substantive ideas for Indonesia’s foreign policy and instead repeats much of the same old rhetoric.

As the government claims confidence and bravery in undertaking some foreign policy initiatives, there has been no clear-eyed assessment of what Indonesia’s core interests and priorities are, what diplomatic channels and capabilities to be used and explored to achieve those interests and what geopolitical consequences and realities it must consider before committing to certain foreign policy initiatives.

The current administration should portray how it interprets and implements the “free and active” principle in its foreign policy. A common mistake, Indonesian officials and policymakers often refer to the principle to justify certain foreign policy decisions.

In his speech, Sugiono simply said that the pursuit of BRICS membership is the realization of what it means to be free and active, which is against the tide of criticism that argues Indonesia is actually plunging itself into being entangled in a vortex of geopolitical rivalry.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Is the concept of “free and active” merely a principle or a means to an end, or an “end” in and of itself? If it is a means to an end, then what is the end goal of being free and active? What are our national interests that are being pursued by being free and active?

Popular

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program
Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage

Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Related Articles

Aspirations for democracy, human rights and civilian rule must shape Myanmar’s future

Preparing the ASEAN Economic Community for increased securitization

Indonesia must regain credibility as an honest broker

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Give the new FM time

Related Article

Aspirations for democracy, human rights and civilian rule must shape Myanmar’s future

Preparing the ASEAN Economic Community for increased securitization

Indonesia must regain credibility as an honest broker

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Give the new FM time

Popular

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program
Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage

Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

More in Opinion

 View more
Outlining key agendas: Foreign Minister Sugiono speaks during the Foreign Minister's Annual Press Statement (PPTM) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Building, Jakarta, on Jan. 10. The Foreign Ministry is committed to continuing to strengthen Indonesia's position on the global stage by becoming a member of BRICS and is in the process of accession to be included in the membership of The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which affirms its active role in various world economic forums such as the G20, APEC, IPEF, MIKTA and the CPTPP.
Academia

Why Indonesia’s foreign policy direction lacks clarity
Food party: Children hold balloons on Jan. 10, 2025 in Jakarta as their mothers help them eat preprepared lunches provided through the government’s free nutritious meal program.
Academia

Free meals: Corruption lessons from Colombia
Facing music: Impeached South Korean President Yoon Sukyeol arrives on Jan. 15, 2025 at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in Gwacheon in the Seoul Metropolitan Area.
Academia

'Squid Game' and ‘musyawarah’: Democracy with compromise and negotiation

Highlight
A passenger gets on Bali's public bus Trans Metro Dewata (TMD) in an undated photo. As of Jan. 1, 2024 the bus has ceased operations after the Transportation Ministry's Buy The Service (BTS) subsidized contract ended and the local government decided to discontinue program.
Regulations

Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits US President Joe Biden (right) in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo’s US envoy
Meal packages are arranged before being distributed to students of SDN 10 Palangka Raya state elementary school in Central Kalimantan on Jan. 16, 2025. The Central Kalimantan provincial administration allocate Rp 70 billion (US$4.3 million) budget from its for the free nutritious meal program in the province.
Society

Food poisoning mars second week of free meals rollout

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

Homo erectus, not sapiens, first humans to survive desert: Study
Art & Culture

Pompeii reveals 'impressive' bath complex
Economy

IMF raises global growth outlook and flags rising economic divergence
Entertainment

Chinese, U.S. users of RedNote find rare space for candid exchanges
Asia & Pacific

Two Cambodian deminers killed by anti-tank mine
Middle East and Africa

Displaced Gazans awaiting truce so they can go home
Americas

TikTok's US future in limbo after Supreme Court ruling
Americas

Trump, Xi speak by phone, vow improved ties despite threats
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why Indonesia’s foreign policy direction lacks clarity

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!