Jakarta Post
Why science and technology needs Prof. Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro

Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro is just the man to lead the new higher education ministry in forging the country's future, founded on an education system with global standards that can achieve the vision of a modern and technologically advanced Indonesia.

Jusuf Wanandi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 22, 2025

Why science and technology needs Prof. Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro (second right) attends a meeting with Regional Representatives Council (DPD) Committee III overseeing education and culture on Dec. 3, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

I

n the last two days, we saw a scene where some underlings of Prof. Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro of the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry went up against him for obviously selfish reasons. They were opposed to the changes taking place at the new ministry, and protested against him on matters related to their own self-serving interests. They should know that changes are inevitable due to the new policies of the higher education minister.

Prof. Satryo has been tasked by President Prabowo Subianto to spearhead a comprehensive review and transformation of Indonesia’s higher education policies. This trust is not misplaced. For decades, the country’s education system has struggled to compete on the global stage. Under the previous leadership, the ministry failed to position our country as a strong contender against Vietnam, which had almost 50 years of wars against Japan, France, the United States and China, all of which fought hard battles to maintain their technological and educational supremacy.

The gap in policy implementation and the lack of a robust vision have hindered Indonesia’s progress.

In Prof. Satryo, we finally have a leader who understands these challenges. His expertise and commitment give us hope for a brighter future. Indonesia's aspiration to become a modern and technologically advanced nation depends on the success of the reforms he has been tasked with.

It is therefore a deep concern that opposition to Prof. Satryo’s leadership is based on irrational and self-serving reasons. Having known him for over 30 years, I can vouch for his integrity, character and dedication to public service. His appointment is a testament to his competence and the trust President Prabowo has placed in him to lead this vital ministry.

The previous five years have shown the inadequacies of the existing system and its implementers. Change is overdue, and Prof. Satryo is the right person to deliver it. He brings the experience, vision and determination needed to align Indonesia’s education system with global standards.

As for those opposing Prof. Satryo for nonsensical reasons, their resistance is not just an affront to him, but also to Indonesia's future. This is not the time for petty politics or personal interests. The nation’s progress depends on the success of these reforms, and Prof. Satryo must be given the freedom and support to fulfill the President’s expectations.

Prof. Satryo, please be strong in fulfilling President Prabowo's expectations, and don’t let anybody distract you from the task and achievements he expects.

---

The writer is vice chair of the Board of Trustees, CSIS Foundation

 

Why science and technology needs Prof. Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro
