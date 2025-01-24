TheJakartaPost

The end of security sector reform and the growing threat of militarism

As many observers noted prior to the inauguration of Prabowo, a former Army general, the potential for creeping militarism in governance and civilian affairs during his presidency could undermine the country's progress in democracy and human rights for which countless many have shed tears and blood.

Jane Rosalina Rumpia (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 24, 2025

The end of security sector reform and the growing threat of militarism Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (third left) inaugurates five new infantry battalions to support disaster-prone regions (PDR) on Oct. 2, 2024, during a ceremony at the National Monument in Central Jakarta. The battalions are to assist local farmers and safeguard communities in three Papuan provinces. (kompas.com/Nicholas Ryan Aditya)

C

oncerns about the resurgence of militarism in Indonesia have been growing since President Prabowo Subianto took office in October last year. Prior to his catapulting to power, many had expressed concern that the country would return to an era when the military played a dominant role in politics and governance, given that he is a former army general with extensive experience, both as a high-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) officer and defense minister during the Joko “Jokowi” Widodo presidency.

In fact, Prabowo has made moves that suggest a potential comeback of militarism, one of the most notable being the planned establishment of 22 regional military commands (Kodam) to reinforce the existing 15. This has raised alarm about the weakening state of the military reforms of 1998, which aimed to build a professional military that focused on defending the nation from external threats.

Enhancing the TNI structure through the formation of new Kodam and integrating them into local governance risks blurring the lines between military and civilian functions. The New Order’s history with the military's political involvement serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of such practices that have proved to undermine democracy.

Another strong sign of creeping militarism was the three-day cabinet retreat at the TNI Academy in Magelang, Central Java, in the first week of their terms. The government said this “boot camp” was intended to instill discipline and unity.

The appointment of several military figures, including former New Order generals, further strengthens the military’s growing influence in the civilian government elected in the 2024 general election.

The involvement of military figures in the government is problematic because it not only advances the TNI’s influence in national politics, but also risks dismantling the boundaries between military and civilian affairs. This growing militarization of governance poses a significant threat to the civil liberties and democratic space the nation has fought for since the 1998 Reform Movement.

Furthermore, the government of President Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is facing substantial challenges in relation to unfinished reforms in the security sector. Several policies and actions during the Jokowi administration showed the security reform agenda did not materialize fully.

