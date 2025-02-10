TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Can the insurance industry survive regulatory pressures in 2025?

The OJK has prepared new regulations in order to enhance policy provisions, underwriting and claim processes.

Wahyudin Rahman and Kurnia Haryakusuma (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, February 10, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Can the insurance industry survive regulatory pressures in 2025? The PT Bumiputera office building (center) stands on Dec. 18, 2016, amid Jakarta's skyscrapers. (JP/Wendra Ajistyatama)

T

he Indonesian insurance industry is facing a confluence of challenges in 2025, exacerbated by macroeconomic pressures, tightening regulatory frameworks such as the minimum equity imposed by the Financial Services Authority (OJK), the implementation of new accounting standards of PSAK 117 adopted from IFRS 17 and an evolving legal landscape.

At the heart of these concerns lies a recent decision by the Constitutional Court, which issued a significant ruling regarding Article 251 of the Indonesian Commercial Code (KUHD) stating that the cancellation of insurance coverage must now be based on mutual agreement between the insurer and the insured, or through a court decision.

It ensures that claim rejections cannot be based solely on incomplete information irrelevant to the insured risk. This landmark ruling has profound implications for the industry, raising critical questions about the clarity of insurance contracts, financial solvency and consumer protection.

As Indonesia seeks to expand financial inclusion and bolster its insurance penetration rate, which in 2024 was only 2.8 percent (SNLIK OJK, 2024), currently among the lowest in the region compared with Malaysia at 4.8 percent, Japan at 7.1 percent, and Singapore at 11.4 percent. The industry must navigate several persistent obstacles.

These include low public trust following high-profile defaults by insurance firms, such as Jiwasraya and Bumiputera, and the slow pace of digital adoption despite the country’s thriving financial digital ecosystem.

In addition, regulatory fragmentation continues to hinder industry growth. While the OJK has introduced stricter governance measures, implementation remains uneven. Insurers face increasing capital requirements and compliance costs, yet there is little room for premium growth in a price-sensitive market.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Constitutional Court’s decision to annul Article 251 of the KUHD marks a watershed moment for Indonesia’s insurance sector. This article has historically provided insurers with legal safeguards concerning contractual obligations and dispute-resolution mechanisms. By striking it down, the court has introduced ambiguity into how insurance contracts will be interpreted and enforced. To respond to that decision, the OJK has prepared the derivative regulations of the court’s decision in order to enhance the policy provisions, underwriting process and the claim process.

Popular

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

Related Articles

Can the insurance industry survive regulatory pressures in 2025?

eFishery scandal exposes weak governance in Indonesia's tech start-ups

The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

Reimagining crypto: Indonesia’s path to a secure and thriving financial future

Indonesia must implement mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence

Related Article

Can the insurance industry survive regulatory pressures in 2025?

eFishery scandal exposes weak governance in Indonesia's tech start-ups

The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

Reimagining crypto: Indonesia’s path to a secure and thriving financial future

Indonesia must implement mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence

Popular

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

More in Opinion

 View more
Critical cooperation: Leaders of the Quad strategic alliance (from left) the United States' then-president Joe Biden, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan's then-prime minister Fumio Kishida and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo as they hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023.
Academia

Quad and AUKUS face an uncertain future
Rain or shine: A family carries umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun as they cross a street in Manila, on April 25, 2024.
Academia

La Niña's impact on global warming may be waning
The PT Bumiputera office building (center) stands on Dec. 18, 2016, amid Jakarta's skyscrapers.
Academia

Can the insurance industry survive regulatory pressures in 2025?

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left) stands on a car accompanied by Defense Minister Lt. Gen. (ret) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (second left), Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (second right) and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (right) to inspect the troops during an afternoon parade as part of the retreat for members of Prabowo's Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs
National Nutrition Agency (BGN) head Dadan Hindayana (second right) and Development Planning Minister Rachmat Pambudy (right) talk to journalists at a press briefing after a cabinet meeting on free nutritious meal program with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta on Jan. 17, 2025.
Editorial

Whither journalism, whither democracy?
House of Representatives deputy speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Gerindra Party (center) presides a plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 5, 2024.
Politics

House leader’s executive upstaging courts new House controversy

The Latest

 View more
Books

Pramoedya's hometown Blora celebrates the writer’s life and work
Academia

Quad and AUKUS face an uncertain future
Economy

New JETP colead Germany to dispatch delegation to Jakarta this month
Europe

Indonesia begins talks with Britain to repatriate UK's 'most prolific rapist'
Academia

La Niña's impact on global warming may be waning
Regulations

Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports
Regulations

Nusantara construction faces delays as govt freezes new capital budget
Academia

Can the insurance industry survive regulatory pressures in 2025?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Can the insurance industry survive regulatory pressures in 2025?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.