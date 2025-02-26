Analysis: Indonesia tackling tech giants, timidly

The Communications and Information Ministry has revived a plan to set up a council to monitor social media content (Pexel/Tracy Le Blanc) (Pexel/Tracy Le Blanc)

L ike most countries around the world, Indonesia is struggling to contain the problems and dangers stemming from rampant growth in internet use. When it comes to tackling tech giants with platforms that allow the proliferation of harmful content however, the government is moving cautiously, counting on their help instead of tackling them head-on.

In its latest move, the government is contemplating strict social media rules for minors, but not an outright ban like Australia has imposed.

President Prabowo Subianto has taken a direct interest in the issue and wants the regulation in place soon. According to Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid, who is taking the lead in the drafting process, the President will announce the new rules as soon as they are ready. The ministry’s officials said this could be in two months’ time.

Early this month, Meutya launched the Content Moderation Compliance System (SAMAN) to monitor social media platforms’ compliance with removing illegal content, particularly those related to child pornography and terrorism. The onus is on the platforms to take down illicit content and remove any links to the offensive material within four hours after receiving government notification.

Failure to comply will incur a hefty penalty, while repeat violations could result in the government blocking access to the platforms entirely.

The administration of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo introduced Ministerial Regulation No. 522/2024 under what was then called the Communications and Information Ministry, but it has not been used to sanction tech companies. Two years earlier in 2022, Jokowi contemplated banning social media for children, citing the government’s long-standing knowledge of its potentially harmful impacts on children, but never made a serious move to restrict them.

Could it be different this time around? Will Prabowo be tougher on social media platforms?