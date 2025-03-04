TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: ‘Dark Indonesia’ most serious anti-government protest since Prabowo took charge

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 4, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: ‘Dark Indonesia’ most serious anti-government protest since Prabowo took charge Protesters light candles and flashlights on their cellular phones during a night-time protest near the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Feb. 21, 2025. They demanded the government review budget cuts and the large allocation of funds to the free nutritious meal program for schoolchildren. (JP/Muhammad Zaenuddin)

T

he massive student demonstrations that erupted in several cities in Indonesia last week were the most serious anti-government protests since President Prabowo Subianto took charge in October. Clearly, all is not well in spite of his high approval ratings.

Prabowo may be popular in the public eye, but the country’s young political elite see it differently.

The “Indonesia Gelap” (Dark Indonesia) theme used in all of these protests contrasts with the upbeat Indonesia Emas (Golden Indonesia) tagline government officials continue to recite in many speeches. While they attacked specific government policies in their protests, the students’ choice of using a hashtag is a no confidence motion on the national leadership under Prabowo and his immediate predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, from 2014-2024.

Discontent among the youth was also reflected by #KaburAjaDulu (Let’s just flee first) which went viral around the same time in February. The hashtag encourages young people to look overseas for jobs and better lives, essentially giving the same thumbs down to the future of Indonesia.

The student protests went on for three days in Jakarta, Bandung, Lampung, Surabaya, Makassar, Malang, Samarinda, Banjarmasin, Banda Aceh and Denpasar. The protests may have ended for now, but the students have served notice to Prabowo of an undercurrent of discontent among the public about the direction the country is heading.

The #IndonesiaGelap hashtag harkens back to the phrase “Democracy dies in darkness” that the Washington Post used as its tagline in 2016 when Donald Trump was elected the first time around. It reflects concerns that many Indonesians have today with the backsliding of democracy, marked by a shrinking civic space and the rise of authoritarianism, trends that began during the administration of populist president Jokowi. Under Prabowo, there are now even signs of increasing militarism.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The protests were triggered after the government announcement in February of huge spending cuts to raise money to fund the ambitious free nutritious meal program, Prabowo’s signature policy.

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Related Articles

Analysis: ‘Dark Indonesia’ most serious anti-government protest since Prabowo took charge

Analysis: Targeting oil ‘mafia’: A gimmick or genuine fight against corruption?

Analysis: Govt mandates THR for ride-hailing drivers, strengthens job loss protections

Analysis: Extreme budget cuts undermine the morale of government employees

Analysis: BI offers support measures as DHE lock-up extends to one year

Related Article

Analysis: ‘Dark Indonesia’ most serious anti-government protest since Prabowo took charge

Analysis: Targeting oil ‘mafia’: A gimmick or genuine fight against corruption?

Analysis: Govt mandates THR for ride-hailing drivers, strengthens job loss protections

Analysis: Extreme budget cuts undermine the morale of government employees

Analysis: BI offers support measures as DHE lock-up extends to one year

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

More in Opinion

 View more
Then-defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (right) and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles shake hands after signing the Australia-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Aug. 29, 2024. The pact, which includes provisions for joint drills and deployments to each country, was signed during Marles' visit to Indonesia this week.
Academia

Business, investor cooperation key for Indonesia-Australia relationship
Screens are seen at the InaTEWS earthquake and tsunami monitoring room at the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) headquarters in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on Sept. 30, 2024. The BMKG ensures that the agency issues a disaster warning within three minutes of the first detection.
Academia

AI in public sector: A call for digital transformation
Evolving financial landscape: A man opens a digital bank app on July 4, 2024, in Jakarta.
Academia

Reshaping Indonesia’s financial conglomerates: A new playbook for titans

Highlight
Workers assemble electric motorbikes at the Alva Manufacturing Facility in Cikarang, West Java, in an undated handout photograph.
Economy

Manufacturing activity hits 11-month high ahead of Ramadan
President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo during the launch of a sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025.
Editorial

Favoritism for Danantara
High School student in Indonesia wearing typical white grey uniform while pose writing, take exam or studying.
Society

Government to roll out new exams for high school students this year

The Latest

 View more
Companies

LG raises public awareness of fabric waste through ‘Better Life When We Recycle’ drive
Academia

Business, investor cooperation key for Indonesia-Australia relationship
Europe

Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine
Academia

AI in public sector: A call for digital transformation
Economy

Trump and TSMC announce $100 billion plan to build five new US factories
Academia

Reshaping Indonesia’s financial conglomerates: A new playbook for titans
Academia

How Danantara would change Indonesian fiscal landscape
Archipelago

Bodies of 2 Puncak Jaya climbers flown back to Jakarta
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: ‘Dark Indonesia’ most serious anti-government protest since Prabowo took charge

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.