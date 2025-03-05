TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Danantara launches with leadership shake-up

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 5, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Danantara launches with leadership shake-up President Prabowo Subianto (center, back turned) shakes hands with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo on Feb. 24, 2025, during the launch of the Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) sovereign wealth fund in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has officially launched the highly anticipated Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) Investment Management Agency, announcing an ambitious initial investment wave totaling Rp 325 trillion (US$20 billion) across 20 strategic projects. Through these projects, President Prabowo reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to long-term sustainable growth aimed at strengthening Indonesia’s economic foundation.

The 20 strategic projects span multiple sectors, including the expansion of Indonesia’s downstream industries, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) research, and the construction of key infrastructure such as data centers, oil refineries, and petrochemical plants. The investments will also be directed toward agriculture, aquaculture, and renewable energy projects.

The launch event provided clarity on Danantara’s organizational structure and its role within Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises (SOE) landscape. The agency will oversee some of the nation’s most prominent SOEs, including the electricity company (PLN), energy company Pertamina, telecommunication company Telkom Indonesia, mining company Mineral Industry Indonesia (MIND ID), Bank Mandiri, Bank BNI, and Bank BRI. With these assets under its management, Danantara is projected to control approximately US$900 billion in assets, positioning it among the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds (SWFs).

Investment Minister and newly appointed Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani reassured investors that the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA) would remain independent and separate from Danantara’s management. This clarification was particularly significant for foreign investors who had committed funds to INA based on assurances of its autonomy from direct government influence.

During the inauguration, key leadership positions within Danantara were officially announced. Pandu Patria Sjahrir, initially rumored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), was instead named Chief Investment Officer (CIO), while Dony Oskaria was confirmed as COO. Meanwhile, Muliaman Darmansyah Hadad, who had been designated as Danantara’s chairman in October 2024, was appointed deputy chairman of the agency’s supervisory board. The role of supervisory board chairman was assigned to Erick Thohir, the current Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

These appointments are believed to reflect behind-the-scenes political negotiations over Danantara’s management structure. Erick Thohir’s appointment as supervisory board chairman is seen as a compromise, following his opposition to the original blueprint for Danantara’s establishment. The initial proposal suggested that Danantara would assume several functions traditionally held by the SOEs Ministry, raising concerns about a potential reduction in Erick’s influence. In response, the SOEs Ministry delayed revisions to the SOEs Law—an essential legislative change necessary for Danantara to operate effectively.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Further complicating the leadership dynamics, a faction led by former Bank Indonesia (BI) officials, including Burhanuddin Abdullah, had initially played a major role in shaping Danantara’s framework. However, over the past year, this group’s influence has waned, culminating in Muliaman’s reassignment from chairman to supervisory board.

Popular

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages
Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Related Articles

Indonesia at its richest: Strengthening governance for sustainable growth

How Danantara would change Indonesian fiscal landscape

Danantara should fulfill the Santiago Principles to attract investors

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Hashim signals govt to keep saving $20b from budget over next five years

Related Article

Indonesia at its richest: Strengthening governance for sustainable growth

How Danantara would change Indonesian fiscal landscape

Danantara should fulfill the Santiago Principles to attract investors

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Hashim signals govt to keep saving $20b from budget over next five years

Popular

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages
Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

More in Opinion

 View more
Enabling elites: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii join United States President Donald Trump as he signs executive orders on Feb. 11 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

The coming showdown in Trumpworld
Members of the Bayi Aerobatic Team, composed of air force pilots from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), perform on Nov. 15, 2024, during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province.
Academia

China’s flyers flout aviation rules with flares, flybys
Watchdog: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building is pictured on Jan. 22 under overcast skies in Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia at its richest: Strengthening governance for sustainable growth

Highlight
Rescue teams evacuate people whose homes have been flooded at Pondok Gede Permai Housing Complex in Bekasi, West Java on March 4, 2025.
Jakarta

Authorities scramble to contain Greater Jakarta floods
This handout picture taken and released on March 4, 2025 by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency shows buildings inundated by floodwaters in Bekasi, West Java.
Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
(Courtesy of Pertamina)
Companies

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal

The Latest

 View more
Markets

China, HK shares rise as Beijing vows more support for consumption, AI
Society

Ministry kicks off gadget-free hour during Ramadan for parents

Asia & Pacific

Australia readies as cyclone veers towards eastern coast
Society

Weather agency seeds clouds to stem rainfall after Jakarta floods
Americas

Trump tells Greenland US will get it 'one way or the other'
Academia

The coming showdown in Trumpworld
Entertainment

Transjakarta's Petukangan bus stop renamed after D’Masiv band
Americas

Trump takes victory lap in speech to Congress, Democrats protest
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Danantara launches with leadership shake-up

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.