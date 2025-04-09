TheJakartaPost

Analysis: Growing militarization a litmus test for Indonesian democracy

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, April 9, 2025 Published on Apr. 8, 2025

Analysis: Growing militarization a litmus test for Indonesian democracy High-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

T

ime has passed since the House of Representatives passed the revision of the controversial Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, leading to nationwide civic unrest. Demonstrators have demanded that the government reverse the bill that expanded the military's presence in civilian affairs. Although the resistance has spread widely, militarization in the country continues to grow alongside it.

According to the Indonesian Legal Aid Institute Foundation (YLBHI), protests have appeared in over 50 cities and regencies across the country since the revised TNI Law was discussed by the House, with at least 10 of them being met with violent responses by both the police and the military. “It looks like the protesters were brutally beaten, then abandoned, or even beaten even more brutally before being left behind,” Zainal Arifin, chair of the Advocacy Division at YLBHI, said.

While President Prabowo Subianto remains silent on the mass demonstrations, repression from the state apparatus appears to be his official stance. Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, however, insists that the law's revision was the House's initiative. The administration's lack of concern over the cries of its people and the nation’s rule of law reflects a reality of Indonesian democracy, where not only is it decaying, but it has long been breached.

The repressive approach toward political dissent perpetuates the trend of militarization that has shaped Prabowo’s presidency, silencing dissenters through oppression. Although the TNI Law now grants the military a greater role in civilian command, the former Army general has already turned the institution into his personal instrument to execute his national programs from the outset of his term.

With ambitious goals like the free nutritious meal program and food self-sufficiency, Prabowo has entrusted the military to not only silence critics, but also to play an active role in carrying out these goals. Military officials have been spotted administering meals to school children and monitoring crop production across the country to help ensure that Prabowo’s programs work. Analysts have rightly pointed out eerie echoes of the New Order when Prabowo’s former father-in-law and autocrat Soeharto wielded the military in much the same way.

The government had also appointed several high-ranking military officials to civilian posts long before the House deliberated the TNI Law revision. These include his aide-de-camp Lt. Col. Teddy Indra Wijaya as Cabinet Secretary, Maj. Gen. Novi Helmy as the president director of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog), Maj. Gen. Irham Waroihan as Inspector General of the Agriculture Ministry, Maj. Gen. Maryono as Inspector General of the Transportation Ministry, and Commodore Ian Heriyawan as an official at the Haj Organizing Agency. Notably, these roles remain outside the government institutions now permitted for active military officials, expanded from 10 to 14 under the revised TNI Law.

Additionally, Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak and Adm. Muhammad Ali were given president commissioner positions in state-owned companies, breaching even the revised TNI Law as the military has long been barred from business practices since the reformation era erased this capacity following widespread abuses of power during the New Order era.

A group of women activists and intellectuals called Voices of Indonesian Mothers stage a rally on March 28 at an intersection of Jl. M.H. Thamrin, Jakarta, to demand authorities to end violence against student protesters during demonstrations against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in many cities across Indonesia.
Academia

How revised TNI Law can harm civic and women's rights
Illustration of young workers in a start-up company.
Academia

Start-ups deferred: Entrepreneurial curriculum revisited

A man holds an EU flag during a pro-Europe rally in Bucharest on March 15, 2025.
Academia

New geopolitical order: China’s world or Europe’s?

President Prabowo Subianto speaks during an economic event titled “Strengthening Indonesia's Economic Resilience Amid the Wave of Trade Tariff Wars“ in Jakarta on April 8, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans
A number of Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) of the Republic of Indonesia were sworn in when they were inaugurated at the Merdeka Palace at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday, March 24, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated and appointed 31 LBBP Ambassadors of the Republic of Indonesia based on Presidential Decrees (Keppres) Number 25/P and 40/P of 2025 concerning the appointment of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia.
Editorial

A vacancy, a foil
President Prabowo Subianto (front) and his son Didit Hediprasetyo disembark from Indonesia’s presidential aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, DC, the United States, on Sunday., November 10, 2024. President Prabowo has been scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and participate in other activities during the visit.
Americas

Govt to appoint envoy for United States soon amid tariff concerns

